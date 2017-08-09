Jab Harry Met Sejal Box Office Collection Day 5: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma's Film Earns Over Rs 53 Crore So Far

Shah Rukh Khan's latest release Jab Harry Met Sejal, which hit the screens last week, registered a 'huge fall' on Tuesday (Day 5), reports Box Office India. The film collected Rs 3 crore on Tuesday. Jab Harry Met Sejal, directed by Imtiaz Ali, tracks the love story of a tour guide Harinder Singh Nehra (SRK) and a lawyer Sejal (Anushka Sharma). The current total of SRK's film as reported by Box Office India, now stands at Rs 53.75 crore. Over the weekend, the film earned over Rs 30 crore. Box Office India predicts that the total collection of Jab Harry Met Sejal will be approximately Rs 58 crore till the end of this week.
Highlights
- The film collected Rs 3 crore on Tuesday
- Over the weekend, SRK's film earned over Rs 30 crore
- Jab Harry Met Sejal is SRK's second release of 2017
Jab Harry Met Sejal opened to poor reviews on Friday. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said the film turned out to be a 'disappointment.'
#JabHarryMetSejal has emerged a DISAPPOINTMENT... Barring few metros, the biz ranged from ordinary to dull... Jump in biz was missing. #JHMS— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 7, 2017
In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Jab Harry Met Sejal, 2 stars out of 5. "The film is underpinned by the unfettered, Sufi spirit of Imtiaz Ali's previous free-wheeling explorations of love and longing. It, however, lacks the flashes of ideational, experiential and tonal originality that livened up parts of the earlier films. Jab Harry Met Sejal is cinema's equivalent of a shiny bauble that glitters wholly in vain. Watch it only if you fancy a vicarious romp through Europe with a megastar trying hard to get going," he wrote.
Jab Harry Met Sejal is Shah Rukh Khan's second release of the year. He was last seen in Raees. It is SRK and Anushka's third film together after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.