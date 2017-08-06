Jab Harry Met Sejal Box Office Collection Day 2: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma's Film Makes Rs. 30.25 Crore

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's Jab Harry Met Sejal, which released in theatres on Friday, has managed to collect Rs 30.25 crore at the box office, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film, directed by Imtiaz Ali, witnessed a dip on its second day, collecting Rs 15 crore. Jab Harry Met Sejal opened to poor reviews by the audience as well as the film critics. The film earned a total of Rs 15.25 crore on day one. Jab Harry Met Sejal narrates the love story of tour guide Harry (SRK) and lawyer Sejal (Anushka). According to Box Office India reports, the film has done a fare business only in the metros.
Highlights
- Jab Harry Met Sejal earned Rs 15.25 crore on day one
- Jab Harry Met Sejal stands in fourth position among top 5 openers of 2017
- The film clashed at the box office with Shanker Raman's Gurgaon
#JabHarryMetSejal Fri 15.25 cr, Sat 15 cr. Total: 30.25 cr. India biz... #JHMS— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 6, 2017
Taran Adarsh also reported that Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's Jab Harry Met Sejal stands in the fourth position among top five openers of 2017.
Top 5 openers - 2017:
1 #Baahubali2 41 cr
2 #Tubelight 21.15 cr
3 #Raees 20.42 cr
4 #JHMS 15.25
5 #JollyLLB2 13.20 cr
India biz.
In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote that Jab Harry Met Sejal is cinema's equivalent of a shiny bauble that glitters wholly in vain. "Sum total: a wayward, winding journey without maps that weaves concentric circles around sweet nothings and empty prittle-prattle. That, in a nutshell, is Imtiaz Ali's perambulatory rom-com Jab Harry Met Sejal. It leaves you wishing they hadn't met," wrote Mr Chatterjee.
Jab Harry Met Sejal is Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's third film together after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.
Jab Harry Met Sejal released in theatres along with Shanker Raman's Gurgaon, starring Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay Oberoi, Ragini Khanna, Shalini Vatsa, Aamir Bashir.