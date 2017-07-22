It's Aamir Khan's 'Last Day In Rome' With Wife Kiran Rao And Son Azad. See Pics

Actor Aamir Khan, who is currently holidaying in Rome (Italy), just shared his itinerary with fans and followers on Twitter. Soon after completing the shooting schedule of Thugs Of Hindostan in Malta, Aamir went to Italy with wife Kiran Rao and their son Azad Rao Khan and Rome was the Khans first stop. "Last day in Rome," Aamir, 52, posted on Twitter with pictures of himself with Kiran and Azad. While in Rome, the family visited the museums in Florence, the Accademia Gallery and the Leaning Tower of Pisa. Their itinerary also included the Tenuta Casanova Winery and Sant'Agnese Farm in Chianti, Tuscany, Aamir's spokesperson said.
Highlights
- "Last day in Rome," Aamir tweeted
- Aamir reached Italy after completing Thugs Of Hindostan shooting schedule
- After reaching India, Aamir will start promoting Secret Superstar
Here's Aamir's tweet.
Last day in Rome pic.twitter.com/oyIDxtnYMU— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) July 22, 2017
Check out more pictures of Aamir, Kiran and Azad in Rome.
Aamir started shooting for Thugs Of Hindostan earlier in May while Amitabh Bachchan, his co-star of the film, joined the cast later. Thugs Of Hindostan, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, also stars Katrina Kaif and Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh. Vijay Krishna Acharya previously directed Aamir and Katrina in Dhoom 3, which released in 2014.
For his role in the film, Aamir has undergone massive physical transformation. He lost some 20 kilos and is currently seen with pierced nose and ear.
Of Thugs Of Hindostan's Malta schedule, Vijay Krishna Acharya told news agency PTI, "The set of the film is in a high security water zone, with restricted access. Both these ships have been built in the early eighteenth century style, when vessels would carry cannons and other weapons."
Aamir Khan married Kiran Rao, a filmmaker, in 2005. Their son Azad was born in 2011. Post-vacation, Aamir will start promoting Secret Superstar.