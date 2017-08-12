It's A Boy! Fardeen Khan And Natasha Welcome Second Child

Actor Fardeen Khan and his wife Natasha welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on August 11. Today, the 43-year-old actor shared the news with his fans and followers on Twitter. "We are overjoyed to announce the birth of our son Azarius Fardeen Khan who was born on the 11th of August 2017," wrote the Dev actor. Fardeen is the son of late veteran actor Feroz Khan. He got married to Natasha, who is the daughter of veteran actress Mumtaz, in December 2005. The couple also have a daughter, named Diani Isabella Khan, who was born on December 12, 2013.
See Fardeen Khan's tweet here:
We are overjoyed to announce the birth of our son Azarius Fardeen Khan who was born on the 11th of August 2017.— Fardeen Feroz Khan (@FardeenFKhan) August 12, 2017
Fardeen Khan made his Bollywood debut in 1998 with Prem Aggan, which was directed by his father Feroz Khan. He received the Filmfare award for Best Debut (Male) for his performance in the film.
Fardeen Khan later starred in successful films such as Jungle (2000), Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega (2001), Om Jai Jagadish (2002), Janasheen (2005), No Entry (2005), Heyy Babyy (2007) and All the Best: Fun Begins (2009).
Fardeen Khan was last seen in the 2010 movie Dulha Mil Gaya, co-starring Sushmita Sen and Ishita Sharma.
In May 2016, Fardeen Khan was trolled on social media for gaining weight. Fardeen Khan responded to all the criticism in a long post on Facebook. The actor said he isn't 'ashamed, depressed or blind.' "I believe the right to laugh at another is earned by having the courage to laugh at yourself," wrote Fardeen. "Currently living the happiest chapter thus far with lbs (pounds) to show for it," he added.