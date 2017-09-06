Insidious: The Last Key Trailer - We Suggest, Don't Watch It Alone

Highlights Lin Shaye returns as parapsychologist Elise Rainier The movie is the fourth one in the Insidious series of films The Last Key is arriving in theatres near you on January 5, 2018

Beware, the trailer ofis not for the faint hearted. "Fear comes home," is what perhaps best describes the trailer of the film, which witnesses Lin Shaye's return as parapsychologist Elise Rainier along with two of her accomplices Specs and Tucker played by Leigh Whannell and Angus Sampson respectively. Elise, who has previously helped the Lambert family deal with paranormal experiences, faces the biggest fear in the. She comes to the rescue of a couple, who have moved into a haunted house and turns out to be her own family home. Thus she embarks on a journey to assist "people who need help with matters that can't be explained." Teamreleased two trailers on Tuesday - the second one being for the International version.Trust us when we say this, unless you're a massive brave-heart, don't watch the trailer alone. The two and a half minute video is a ride as scary and thrilling as is possible. The demonic creature, which has keys as fingers, is never really shown fully but its presence is explicitly etched out. "If we can find out where it is, we can stop this curse," says Elise.is the first time that Lin Shaye's character features as the protagonist. For the uninitiated, Elise and her associates have been playing supporting roles fromand came into prominence in the third part.Watch the trailers ofhere:Directed byis arriving in theatres near you on January 5, 2018. Don't go alone, please.