Inside Twinkle Khanna's Cute Lunch Date With Aarav And Nitara

Twinkle Khanna with Aarav and Nitara.





From teaching you how to climb a tree, to learning from you how to make a video call...Happy birthday to my favoritest human being A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on Sep 14, 2017 at 8:30pm PDT

Happy birthday my darling! May you always land firmly on your feet! #15thbirthdaypic.twitter.com/tGiZUle0pe — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) September 15, 2017

Actress-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna was spotted with her family at Bandra in Mumbai on Saturday. She was accompanied by her 4-year-old daughter Nitara and son Aarav, who celebrated his 15th birthday on Friday. Actress Dimple Kapadia, who is Twinkle Khanna's mother, was also spotted with her maternal grandchildren while they all had a sumptuous lunch at Pali Bhavan restaurant in Bandra. Twinkle Khanna looked pretty in a shirt paired with blue denims while Nitara was busy being adorable and was seen holding her mother's hand. Not to be missed was the little girl's quirky rainbow sling bag. Meanwhile Aarav, who is actor Akshay Kumar's son, seemed to shy away from the cameras.Here are some pictures from Twinkle Khanna's family lunch date:On Aarav's birthday, Akshay, 50 shared a heartfelt wish for his 'favourite human being' on social media.Here's what theshared:Twinkle also posted a video for Aarav on his birthday, in which he is seen jumping on a trampoline. Twinkle captioned the video as, "Happy birthday my darling! May you always land firmly on your feet! #15thbirthday."Twinkle and Akshay recently returned to Mumbai after vacationing in the Swiss Alps, where they celebrated the actor's 50th birthday. Twinkle Khanna surprised Akshay on his birthday with a special gift. She gave him customised portraits featuring son Aarav and daughter Nitara, which gave their fans and followers major family goals.Earlier, when asked if Akshay wants Aarav to become an actor, Akshay told DNA, "I hope he does because this industry is great. It's a very welcoming industry and it's given food and shelter to me and my family for years now. But I will just tell him one thing that he will have to make his own mark. I am there to guide him, help him but he has to do everything here on his own. But that's thinking too far. He is a teenager. Let him finish his studies."Twinkle's mother, Dimple Kapadia, is popularly known for her films likeandfor which she won the Filmfare Award For Best Actress. Akshay Kumar, 50, and Twinkle Khanna, 42, have been married for over 16 years now. Twinkle Khanna, who made her Bollywood debut with, is now a writer and columnist. Her first book titledsold over one hundred thousand copies, making her India's highest-selling female writer of 2015.Akshay, who was last seen in, which received a great response at the box-office, will next feature in, produced by Twinkle Khanna. He also hasin the pipeline.