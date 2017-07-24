Inside Sonam Kapoor's Staycation With Rumoured Boyfriend. Pics Here

Sonam Kapoor has mastered the art of switching between work and chill mode. She recently show-stopped for designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla in New Delhi and now, she can be spotted on the Instagram feed of her rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja. The new Instagram post features Sonam and Anand walking around the streets of New York hand-in-hand. There's always the possibility that Anand chanced upon the photograph in his archive and shared it now just because he felt like it. Meanwhile, fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, who is part of the Kapoors' friend circle, commented to say: "Staycations are the best." Sonam, who features in vacation entries more on Anand's social media than her own, has been hopping continents for a while now. It was only earlier this month that she was on a shopping spree in London. And oh, Anand was there too.
Anand Ahuja is the owner of fashion label Bhane, which is often part of Sonam Kapoor's wardrobe choices. Sonam and Anand have reportedly been seeing each other for two years now. Here's more from Anand and Sonam's vacation diaries.
Guess who Sonam and Anand bumped into when in London?
Earlier this month, Sonam dismissed rumours that she's on the brink getting engaged tweeting: "There's so much going on in this world but my so called personal life is what you want to cover.. #notengagedatall (sic)." In a statement, she advised the media to "stop writing c**p," adding: "What's sad is that a woman's worth is quantified through this s**t."
Dear gossip columnists of @DeccanChronicle#asianage@MumbaiMirror@pinkvillapic.twitter.com/nJ4p1YyOwW— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) July 13, 2017
Yes, it's true that neither Sonam nor Anand have addressed speculation about their reported relationship but a look at their Instagram feed could prove convincing enough. For example, Sonam is tagged in these sorts of posts.
Sonam Kapoor was last seen as the slain stewardess in Neerja. She has films like Akshay Kumar's Padman and the Sanjay Dutt biopic in the pipeline.