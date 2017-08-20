Inside Shahid Kapoor's Vacation: An Adorable Pic With Baby Misha

Actor Shahid Kapoor is currently enjoying a much-needed family vacation with his wife Mira Rajput and daughter Misha. The 36-year-old actor has been keeping his fans and followers updated by sharing pictures from his vacation diaries on social media. Today, Shahid delighted everyone by sharing an adorable picture of Misha, also featuring himself. In the picture, the Haider actor appears to be having a delightful conversation with his daughter. The photograph posted on Instagram has Misha's back to the camera. She is seen dressed in a pink sweater paired with blue pants and a white floral jacket. Shahid Kapoor is dressed in blue t-shirt paired with denims. The duo is seen enjoying their stroll in the park. Misha Kapoor will be celebrating her first birthday on August 26.
Highlights
- In the pic, Shahid appears to be having a conversation with Misha
- The photograph shared on Instagram has Misha's back to the camera
- On Saturday, Shahid Kapoor posted a selfie with his wife Mira
See the picture shared by Shahid Kapoor here:
On Saturday, Shahid Kapoor posted a selfie with his wife Mira in which he is seen loving embracing her and kissing her on the cheeks, while Mira smiles for the camera. The picture has been captioned as, "My heart."
Last week, Shahid shared a picture on Instagram in which he is seen playing with his daughter. Misha can be seen holding a football, while Shahid helps her walk. "#playtime with lil missy," wrote the Vivah actor.
See other pictures from Shahid Kapoor vacation diary here:
On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is training in sword fighting and martial arts for his role as Raja Ratan Singh in Padmavati, co -starring with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Deepika plays the titular role in the film, while Ranveer will portray the role of Alauddin Khilji.
Padmavati, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is scheduled for release on November 17.