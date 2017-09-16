Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya's Wedding Plans Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya will get married on October 6. The marriage will reportedly take place in Goa

129 Shares EMAIL PRINT Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya got engaged last January (Image courtesy: akkineniakhil) New Delhi: Highlights Nearly 150 families have reportedly been invited for the wedding The event will be attended by many south superstars Samantha and Naga Chaitanya confirmed their relationship in 2015



The wedding will be followed by a grand reception in Hyderabad for their industry friends and colleagues. "Since the event is happening away from the city, it's possible that some celebrities will not be able to make it due to either their shoot schedules or prior commitments. They will however, make it to the reception which is being planned in Hyderabad," the source told



Naga Chaitanya, son of Telugu superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna, has co-starred with Samantha in films like Ye Maaya Chesave, Autonagar Surya, Thrayam and Manam. The duo confirmed their relationship in 2015 and dating for two years, they officially exchanged rings in January.



Interestingly, Ye Maaya Chesave in 2009 and the love affair continued very well in the following years. I was, however, delaying revealing to my parents about my love affair despite Sam's insistence. One day, when we were chatting casually, Sam threatened to tie a 'rakhi' on me if I didn't tell about the love to my parents. I was shocked by her threat and spoke about my love soon after to my parents and got their consent."



Naga Chaitanya had earlier revealed that he 'enjoys' being asked about his wedding plans and fiancee Samantha. "Wherever I go, I'm asked about my marriage. I believe this phase, where people constantly want to know about my marriage, it won't last long. Let me enjoy while it lasts," he told news agency IANS.



Naga Chaitanya Yuddham Sharanam released earlier this month, while Samantha has Rangasthalam 1985, Mersal and Mahanati in the pipeline.





Actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya are all set to get married on October 6 . The marriage will reportedly take place in Goa, as the couple wanted a destination wedding. However, unlike their engagement ceremony, which was an extremely private affair, the wedding will be attended by some most of the south stars and about 150 families, related to both Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have been invited, reports Deccan Chronicle . "It sure might seem like an intimate affair but the family is huge and with so many important people to invite, nearly 150 families have been sent the invitations. The event will be attended by several of T-town's superstars," said a source.The wedding will be followed by a grand reception in Hyderabad for their industry friends and colleagues. "Since the event is happening away from the city, it's possible that some celebrities will not be able to make it due to either their shoot schedules or prior commitments. They will however, make it to the reception which is being planned in Hyderabad," the source told Deccan Chronicle Naga Chaitanya, son of Telugu superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna, has co-starred with Samantha in films likeand. The duo confirmed their relationship in 2015 and dating for two years, they officially exchanged rings in January.Interestingly, Samantha had to 'threaten' Naga Chaitanya to tell his parents about their relationship. A few days ago, Naga Chaitanya told Pinkvilla , "We fell in love during the making ofin 2009 and the love affair continued very well in the following years. I was, however, delaying revealing to my parents about my love affair despite Sam's insistence. One day, when we were chatting casually, Sam threatened to tie a 'rakhi' on me if I didn't tell about the love to my parents. I was shocked by her threat and spoke about my love soon after to my parents and got their consent."Naga Chaitanya had earlier revealed that he 'enjoys' being asked about his wedding plans and fiancee Samantha. "Wherever I go, I'm asked about my marriage. I believe this phase, where people constantly want to know about my marriage, it won't last long. Let me enjoy while it lasts," he told news agency IANS.Naga Chaitanyareleased earlier this month, while Samantha hasandin the pipeline.