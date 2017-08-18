Inside Riya Sen's Traditional Bengali Wedding. See Dreamy Pics Riya Sen married Shivam Tewari in Pune in the presence of sister Raima, mother Moon Moon Sen and others

189 Shares EMAIL PRINT Riya Sen and Shivam Tewari during their wedding. (Image courtesy: Raima Sen) New Delhi: Highlights The pictures show Riya's sister Raima, mother Moon Moon Sen and father Riya Sen wore a red sari and the traditional Bengali 'mukut' Riya Sen and Shivam Tewari recently went on a vacation to Slovakia haldi ceremony was held for the bride and groom (with everyone in cheery yellow); Riya, resplendent in red, and Shivam wore the mukut and topor, the headgear worn in Bengali weddings; one picture shows Riya being carried by her brothers/male friends to the 'shubho drishti' ceremony, her face covered with paan leaves. Only immediate family and very close friends were invited: apart from Raima, who is Riya's older sister, the wedding group includes their parents - actress Moon Moon Sen and Bharat Dev Varma.



Here are pictures from Riya Sen's and Shivam Tewari's wedding.







Little is known about Riya's husband Shivam, who describes himself as a photography enthusiast on Instagram. The couple recently went on vacation to Slovakia and shared plenty pictures from the trip.



Slaves to Slavs .. #slovakia #bratislava #slavs A post shared by Riya Sen Dev Varma (@riyasendv) on Jun 11, 2017 at 12:17pm PDT

#prague #prague2017 #absinthe #futurenow #czechrepublic A post shared by Riya Sen Dev Varma (@riyasendv) on Jun 15, 2017 at 12:22pm PDT



Only recently, Moon Moon Sen told



Riya Sen, granddaughter of Bengali screen icon Suchitra Sen, started her career with Tamil film Taj Mahal while her first Hindi film was Style. Riya has starred in films like Jhankaar Beats, Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa and Apna Sapna Money Money. Her Bengali film credits include Jaatishwar, Noukadubi and Abohoman. Riya Sen's upcoming project is a web-series, produced by Ekta Kapoor, which is based on the Ragini MMS films.



