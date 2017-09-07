Inside Rakesh Roshan's Star-Studded Birthday Party

Highlights Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan celebrated his 68th birthday last night Rekha, Randhir Kapoor attended the birthday party Rakesh Roshan has directed films like Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Krissh

Actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan celebrated his 68th birthday on September 6 and what could have been better for him than to have all his dear and near ones by his side on such a special day. Mr Roshan was accompanied by his children - actor, son Hrithik Roshan and daughter Sunaina - at the birthday party last night. Rakesh Roshan's wife Pinky Roshan, close friends and his colleagues from the industry like Rishi Kapoor, Rekha and Jeetendra came to wish him on his special day and attended the 68th birthday celebration. Mr Roshan looked handsome in a black shirt paired with jeans while Pinky Roshan looked gorgeous in a blue attire.Hrithik Roshan kept it simple in casuals paired with a scarf at his father's birthday celebration. The 43-year-old actor has acted in films likeand theseries(directed by Rakesh Roshan),which received a great response at the box office.Rakesh Roshan and Rekha have worked together in over 10 movies. The most popular of them areandRakesh Roshan'sco-star Randhir Kapoor also came to wish him and looked completely dashing in a black suit. Rishi Kapoor with wife Neetu Singh also joined the birthday bash.Sunaina Roshan, who is married to businessman Mohan Nagar, has co-produced some of the Roshans' films, such as.She was all smiles last night.Take a look at Rakesh Roshan's star studded birthday celebration:Cricketer Harbhajan Singh was also present with his wife Geeta Basra.Rakesh Roshan, who made his Bollywood debut as an actor with 1970'sin a supporting role, has acted in films likeand. Later, he directed some of the blockbuster hits likeand. Rakesh Roshan's father Roshan, was a Bollywood music director. His younger brother Rajesh Roshan is a music composer. He has composed music for films likeand 1975's