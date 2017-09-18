Inside Nia Sharma's 'Unplanned' Birthday Celebrations

Nia was surprised with a lot of cakes on her birthday and looked elated in the picture, shared by her

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: September 18, 2017 16:43 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Inside Nia Sharma's 'Unplanned' Birthday Celebrations

Nia Sharma at her 2017's birthday bash. (Image courtesy : Nia Sharma)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Nia Sharma celebrated her 25th birthday on Sunday
  2. Nia wrote on the pic: "This looks pretty lit a Pre-birthday"
  3. Nia is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi
TV actress Nia Sharma, who is currently seen as one of the contestants on TV reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi : Pain in Spain, celebrated her 25th birthday on September 17. Nia posted a couple of pictures from her birthday party last night, which she had at newly opened Barrel & Co in Andheri, Mumbai. In the pictures posted by Nia, she can be seen dressed in an aqua blue ensemble and is looking absolutely beautiful. On her birthday, Nia was surprised with not just one but a lot of cakes, that can be seen on the table. Nia is all smiles and is looking elated in the picture. Nia captioned the picture: "This looks pretty lit a Pre-birthday for someone with absolutely no plans to celebrate."

Take a look at Nia Sharma's birthday celebrations here:
 
 

This looks pretty lit a Pre-birthday for someone With absolutely no plans to celebrate.. ..counting

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on



Nia celebrated her birthday with close friends and colleagues from the industry. Actress Anita Hassanandani, who recently returned after vacationing in the Swiss Alps, also posted a picture on Instagram with Nia and other friends on her birthday. She wrote: "HappyHappyHappy Birthday Nia!"
 
 

HappyHappyHappy Birthday Nia!

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on



Nia Sharma is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty and is performing really well in the tasks. She also got ticket to finale and became the first finalist on the show. Nia, who made her TV debut with Kaali- Ek Agnipariksha, has also featured in shows likeEk Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja and Comedy Nights Bachao. Nia was ranked No. 3 in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women List in 2016.

Trending

Share this story on

3 Shares
ALSO READJuhi Parmar May File For Divorce From Husband Sachin Shroff: Report
Nia sharmaKhatron Ke Khiladianita hassanandani

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
SimranICC RankingsGoogle TezWhatsApp

................................ Advertisement ................................