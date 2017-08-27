Inside Neha Dhupia's birthday party. See pics.

Neha Dhupia is celebrating her 37th birthday today. The actress hosted a party at her residence on Saturday to usher in her special day. Neha Dhupia's birthday bash was a star-studded event. Bollywood celebrities like filmmaker Karan Johar, pregnant Soha Ali Khan and her husband, actor Kunal Khemu, Malaika Arora and sister Amrita Arora, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan, Preity Zinta, Manish Paul, Sophie Choudry, Cyrus Sahukar, Dino Morea, Arshad Warsi along with his wife MariaGoretti and Sanjay Kapoor were all part of the grand celebrations. Neha Dhupia's friends and colleagues have also extended their best wishes for her on social media.
Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Manish Malhotra also shared a few pictures on their Instagram account, giving us a sneak peek into the lavish celebrations. One of the pictures posted by Amrita shows the reunion of MTV VJs. The picture features her with sister Malaika, Maria Goretti, Nikhil Chinapa, Cyrus Sahukar, Sophie Choudry and Anurag Rao. "Class of 2000 @mtvindia @mariagorettiz @nikhilchinapa @cyrus_sahukar @sophiechoudry @anuragrao @malaikaarorakhanofficial ! The wonder years ... #mtv'vjs," wrote Amrita Arora.
Here are the birthday messages Neha Dhupia received on social media.
Happpppyyyyy borthday @nehadhupia stay blessed always!!!! #mp# neha #hbd#birthday#wishhttps://t.co/hJG24KbNtQ— Maniesh Paul (@ManishPaul03) August 26, 2017
Neha Dhupia started her acting career in 1994 with Malyalam film Minnaram. She made her Bollywood debut with 2003 movie Qayamat: City Under Threat.
Neha Dhupia is best known for her performance in films like Kyaa Kool Hai Hum (2005) and Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007). She also played supporting roles in Chup Chup Ke (2006) and Singh is Kinng (2008).
Neha Dhupia last featured in a small role in Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium.
Neha Dhupia is currently hosting a Bollywood podcast called #NoFilterNeha, which has been conceptualized by her.
Happy Birthday, Neha Dhupia!