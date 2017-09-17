Inside Ileana D'Cruz's Romantic 'Moment' With Boyfriend Andrew Kneebone

Actress Ileana D'Cruz, who was last seen in Baadshaho, posted a romantic picture with her boyfriend Andrew Kneebone today, in which the two can be seen kissing each other. In the picture, the 29 year-old actress is seen holding Andrew, who is a photographer and having 'a moment' with her boyfriend. The couple are dressed in casual clothes and seem to be completely chilling. The picture has monochromatic effects with blurred surroundings, which will definitely take Ileana's fans to a vintage world. In the picture, Ileana wrote: "A moment. In a world of madness." The picture has already garnered over 104,156 likes in less than 3 hours. Take a look at Ileana and Andrew's dreamy picture here:
Ileana and Andrew have been in a relationship for quite some time. However, the actress prefers not to discuss her personal life. Ileana recently also posted a picture of Andrew on Instagram in which she wrote: "The sense through the madness in my life."
Ileana, who also featured in Mubarakan, co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, recently took a break in Fiji. She posted an adorable picture of herself on Instagram from the Turtle Island, Fiji. The actress can be seen dressed in white clothes and was all smiles while she posed for the picture. Take a look at Ileana's gorgeous picture here:
Every picture of Ileana is a visual treat for her fans.
Ileana D'Cruz worked in Telugu film for six years before she debuted in Bollywood opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Anurag Basu-directed Barfi!. Ileana has also featured in films like Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, Main Tera Hero, Happy Ending and Rustom.