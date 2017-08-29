Inside Esha Deol's Second Baby Shower, Courtesy Sister Ahana. See Dreamy Pics

Esha Deol, who is expecting her first child with businessman husband Bharat Takhtani, looked absolutely gorgeous at her second baby shower held in Mumbai on Monday. The mom-to-be wore a Rocky S outfit and looked lovely in a lavender chiffon lace vintage gown with floral embroidery. The baby shower was hosted by Esha's younger sister Ahana, reports mid-day. Ahana, along with Bharat, had secretly planned the lavender-themed baby shower, as it is Esha's favourite colour. "Esha had thrown a surprise baby shower party for me, when I was pregnant three years ago. So, I decided to do the same for her. These are the fun moments that we share as sisters. Of course, Bharat helped a lot - he sneakily got me Esha's measurements for the gown," Ahana told mid-day. She is married to Vaibhav Vohra and has a son Darien.
Ahana had invited some of Esha's close friends, who wore either blue or pink. "The ones who feel it'll be a boy, wore blue and those rooting for a girl, wore pink," a source told mid-day. Actress Hema Malini, Esha and Ahana's mother, wore a blue salwar suit for the baby shower.
See the dreamy pictures from her second baby shower here. Esha also cut a lavender-based Belgian chocolate cake.
The return gifts included customised bracelets, pocket squares for boys and scarves for girls, and special double choco-chip and salted caramel cookies, reports mid-day.
Last week, Esha's first baby shower was held at Mumbai's Isckon temple. She looked lovely in a red lehenga designed by Neeta Lulla. The couple also reportedly had a second 'wedding' at the ceremony and took three pheras, which formed the part of the baby shower rituals.
Here are the pictures from the first baby shower.
Esha Deol's pregnancy was announced on social media by Hema Malini in April. "Deols & Takhtanis are overjoyed to announce that Esha Deol & Bharat are expecting their 1st baby. We thank you all for all your good wishes," Hema Malini tweeted. Esha and Bharat married in 2012.
Deols & Takhtanis are overjoyed to announce that @Esha_Deol & Bharat are expecting their 1st baby. We thk u all for all ur good wishes— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 25, 2017
Esha Deol debuted in Bollywood in 2002 with Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe. She is best-known for films such as Dhoom, Yuva and Dus. After marriage, she starred in films like Kill Them Young and Tell Me O Kkhuda.