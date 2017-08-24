Inside Esha Deol's Baby Shower. More Pics Awaited

Actress Esha Deol is all set to steal the spotlight at her baby shower today. Ahead of the ceremony, the 35-year-old actress Instagrammed a picture of herself, in which she can be seen getting ready to join the celebrations. "Getting ready for the Godh bharai ceremony! Hair done make up done," she captioned. Esha Deol and her businessman husband Bharat Takhtani have hand-picked their outfits of the day from the studios of celebrated designer Neeta Lulla. Preparations for the festivities are on in full force because the duo are not only celebrating a baby shower, they will also reportedly have a second 'wedding' at the ceremony.
This is what Esha shared on Thursday morning:
Before more pictures from the much-awaited baby shower are shared, here's a rough sketch of how Esha will be dressed today - it'll be a rani and pink ensemble.
Esha and Bharat, who married in 2012, are expecting their first child together. The couple will take three pheras instead of seven at their second wedding, stated a report in Pune Mirror. Talking to Pune Mirror, Esha said that the Deols had arranged for a Tamilian priest for their wedding but this time, the plans are slightly different: "This time it's a Sindhi priest who speaks Hindi too, so my in-laws will at least understand what is being said," she said.
Esha, daughter of veteran Bollywood stars Dharmendra and Hema Malini, also told Pune Mirror that the five years of her life which she has been married for, have been "beautiful": "Over the last five years, Bharat and I have become as thick as thieves. Since I'm pregnant, I'm prone to mood swings now but he's tolerated them and is extremely protective. He's also my best critic, encouraging me in everything I do. At the risk of sounding filmi, I'll say I wouldn't want to change anything, life's beautiful."
Esha Deol, who made her Bollywood debut with 2002's Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe, is best known for starring in films like Dus, Dhoom and Yuva.