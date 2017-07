Inside Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover's Vacation.Too Cute To Handle

Highlights Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover explore the NYC thoroughly The couple posted a picture from a candle light dinner The couple fell in love on the sets of the movie Alone

#monkeylove #newyorkdiaries A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Jul 27, 2017 at 10:02pm PDT



Finding quaint sweet places in New York #monkeylove #newyorkdiaries A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Jul 27, 2017 at 8:09am PDT

I get to see her all the time. Makes me feel like some sorta rockstar! #superlove #loveyourself A post shared by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial) on Jul 27, 2017 at 7:13am PDT

Sealed with a kissCelebrating art #monkeylove #wynwoodwalls A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Jul 22, 2017 at 9:59pm PDT

Mama @suzannedadich monkeying around with the monkeys #monkeylove #newyorkdiaries A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Jul 28, 2017 at 4:37pm PDT







Soho Loving ... #monkeylove #newyorkdiaries A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Jul 28, 2017 at 3:09pm PDT

Yes my love, @iamksgofficial can hardly ever keep a straight faceMy numerous attempts to get a proper selfie Think I got few #monkeylove #newyorkdiaries A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Jul 27, 2017 at 8:16am PDT

After having a gala time at the 2017 IIFA awards in New York City , Bipasha Basu along with husband Karan Singh Grover, decided to stay back and holiday in the USA . Theactress recently posted an adorable picture with her husband on Instagram, where the two can be seen enjoying a candle light dinner. Bipasha also followed it up with more posts featuring the two on the streets of New York. Bipasha and Karan fell in love on the sets of their 2015 movieand got married on April 30, 2016. The couple left no stone unturned to make their wedding a grand and memorable one, which was attended by a bevy of Bollywood celebrities.It seems that the two of them are exploring the city thoroughly. Bipasha posted a picture on Instagram that said 'Finding quaint sweet places in New York (sic).'Theactor also expressed his love for his wife Bipasha and posted a picture of her on Instagram that said "I get to see her all the time. Makes me feel like some sorta rockstar! (sic)."Earlier, Bipasha had also posted a picture of the two kissing that went crazy viral on the internet. The actress captioned the picture as, "Sealed with a kiss Celebrating art #monkeylove #wynwoodwalls (sic)."Scroll right for more pics and videos from the 'monkey' couple's vacation:Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover never shy away from filling up their social media platforms with posts about the happenings in their personal lives. The couple was last seen in 2015's