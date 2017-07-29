Inside Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover's Vacation.Too Cute To Handle

After having a gala time at the 2017 IIFA awards in New York City, Bipasha Basu along with husband Karan Singh Grover, decided to stay back and holiday in the USA. The Raaz actress recently posted an adorable picture with her husband on Instagram, where the two can be seen enjoying a candle light dinner. Bipasha also followed it up with more posts featuring the two on the streets of New York. Bipasha and Karan fell in love on the sets of their 2015 movie Alone and got married on April 30, 2016. The couple left no stone unturned to make their wedding a grand and memorable one, which was attended by a bevy of Bollywood celebrities.
Highlights
- Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover explore the NYC thoroughly
- The couple posted a picture from a candle light dinner
- The couple fell in love on the sets of the movie Alone
It seems that the two of them are exploring the city thoroughly. Bipasha posted a picture on Instagram that said 'Finding quaint sweet places in New York (sic).'
The Hate Story 3 actor also expressed his love for his wife Bipasha and posted a picture of her on Instagram that said "I get to see her all the time. Makes me feel like some sorta rockstar! (sic)."
Earlier, Bipasha had also posted a picture of the two kissing that went crazy viral on the internet. The actress captioned the picture as, "Sealed with a kiss Celebrating art #monkeylove #wynwoodwalls (sic)."
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover never shy away from filling up their social media platforms with posts about the happenings in their personal lives. The couple was last seen in 2015's Alone.