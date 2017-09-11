Inside Anita Hassanandani And Rohit Reddy's Bollywood Style Vacation

Actress Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy are one of the most endearing couples of the television industry. Anita is quite active on social media and keep posting her adorable pictures with her husband. Their cute pictures on social media are always a treat for the eyes. This time, Anita and Rohit's pictures from their Switzerland vacation will surely make you ask for more. The couple are ticking off places from their itinerary and are currently holidaying in the Swiss Alps. Anita has been posting updates about her vacation every now and then on Instagram. The couple's pictures from their vacations are adorable and super filmy. They have tried to recreate some famous Bollywood movie scenes in their latest videos.
Highlights
- Anita and Rohit are currently holidaying in Zurich, Switzerland
- They tried to recreate famous Bollywood movie scenes in the latest videos
- Anita married Rohit in 2013
Anita recently posted a picture in which she and Rohit can be seen chilling like a 'boss' in Zurich, Switzerland. Take a look at their cool picture:
Anita and Rohit's pictures and videos are proof that they are having a lot of fun in Switzerland. In fact, they took romance to another level by recreating Raj Kapoor and Nargis' iconic number, Pyar Hua Ikrar Hua Hai, sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Manna Dey. Rohit shared the video on Instagram and captioned it: "And when it started to pour, we got even more filmy!!"
Anita posted a video of the Rhine Falls, in which she can be seen dancing around Rohit on Raveena Tondon's Tip Tip Barsa Paani. This will surely make your day.
Well, this was not enough, the two even recreated a scene of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's popular movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.
Their filmy moments make us feel that their vacation is nothing less than a second honeymoon.
Take a look at Anita and Rohit's dreamy pictures and videos from their holiday here:
Anita, who is currently seen in Star Plus' show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, married Rohit Reddy in 2013. Anita has also featured in television shows like Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii and Kkavyanjali. She also starred in movies like Kucch To Hai and Krishna Cottage.