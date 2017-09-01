Inside Aftab Shivdasani And Nin Dusanj's Dreamy Sri Lankan Wedding

Actor Aftab Shivdasani married Nin Dusanj again and shared a couple of fabulous pictures from their traditional Hindu wedding ceremony on Instagram. Aftab and Nin opted for a simple court marriage in June 2014 and recently while holidaying in Sri Lanka, they decided to renew their wedding vows in a traditional ceremony. On Instagram, Aftab wrote: "My beloved, words fail to describe my love for you. I couldn't be happier, I thank the Lord every day for having you in my life." As for the wedding couture, Nin wore a gorgeous lehenga designed by Yoshita while Aftab wore a sherwani designed by Troy Costa.
See pics of Aftab Shivdasani and Nin Dusanj's Sri Lankan wedding:
Here's an Instagram update from Nin's sister Parveen Dusanj, who is married to actor Kabir Bedi.
As a child artiste, Aftab Shivdasani featured in films such as Mr. India, Shahenshah, ChaalBaaz and Insaniyat. Aftab made his full-fledged Bollywood debut in 1999 film Mast opposite Urmila Matondkar. Aftab is best known for his portrayal of Prem Chawla in 2004 film Masti and he also featured in the subsequent films in the series, the last of which was Great Grand Masti (2016). Kasoor, Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe, Awara Paagal Deewana, Deewane Huye Paagal, Bin Bulaye Baraati and Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3 are among Aftab Shivdasani's other known films.
Aftab Shivdasani is currently busy making Tamil film Bhaskar Oru Rascal, which is written and directed by Siddique. The film also stars Amala Paul and Arvind Swamy, known for films like Roja and Bombay.