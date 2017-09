Inside Aftab Shivdasani And Nin Dusanj's Dreamy Sri Lankan Wedding

Highlights Aftab and Nin renewed their wedding vows in Sri Lanka Nin Dusanj wore a soft pink outfit designed by Yoshita Aftab Shivdasani and Nin Dusanj got married in 2014

Actor Aftab Shivdasani married Nin Dusanj again and shared a couple of fabulous pictures from their traditional Hindu wedding ceremony on Instagram. Aftab and Nin opted for a simple court marriage in June 2014 and recently while holidaying in Sri Lanka, they decided to renew their wedding vows in a traditional ceremony. On Instagram, Aftab wrote: "My beloved, words fail to describe my love for you. I couldn't be happier, I thank the Lord every day for having you in my life." As for the wedding couture, Nin wore a gorgeousdesigned by Yoshita while Aftab wore adesigned by Troy Costa.See pics of Aftab Shivdasani and Nin Dusanj's Sri Lankan wedding:Here's an Instagram update from Nin's sister Parveen Dusanj, who is married to actor Kabir Bedi.As a child artiste , Aftab Shivdasani featured in films such asand. Aftab made his full-fledged Bollywood debut in 1999 filmopposite Urmila Matondkar. Aftab is best known for his portrayal of Prem Chawla in 2004 filmand he also featured in the subsequent films in the series, the last of which was(2016).andare among Aftab Shivdasani's other known films.Aftab Shivdasani is currently busy making Tamil film, which is written and directed by Siddique. The film also stars Amala Paul and Arvind Swamy, known for films likeand