Inside Aamir Khan's Eid Celebrations With Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ira, Azad. See Pics Ahead of the party, Fatima and Ira sent the paparazzi in a tizzy, looking every bit fabulous in traditional attire

Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ira Khan photographed in front of Aamir's house New Delhi: Highlights Aamir celebrated Eid with his family on Saturday Fatima was the only colleague of his who was also present Aamir Khan and team posed for the paparazzi ahead of the party Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh from his list of colleagues. Aamir and his wife Kiran Rao are known to greet the paparazzi on special occasions, and as is tradition, the duo patiently appeared in front of the shutterbugs on Thursday, posing with their five-year-old son Azad. Ira, A



Fatima had offered glimpses from inside the celebrations on social media, Snap-Chatting away to glory with pictures also featuring Ira. Fatima, who will also co-star with the 52-year-old superstar in new movie Thugs Of Hindostan,

#eid A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) on Sep 2, 2017 at 2:04am PDT



Ahead of the party, Fatima and Ira sent the paparazzi in a tizzy, looking every bit fabulous in traditional attire. Fatima opted for a monochrome sari which she accessorised with a red bindi, while Ira was pretty in a simple blue lehenga.





Here's a family photo, with love Aamir Khan. Of late, the actor has been making public appearances in his Thugs Of Hindostan persona - that is with pulled back hair and sporting a nose-pin. The actor and his little son were wardrobe coordinated while Kiran reached for a black and orange sari.

Aamir Khan, Kiran and Azad on Eid



Fatima Sana Shaikh and Aamir Khan will co-star with Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif in Thugs Of Hindostan, being directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. Thugs Of Hindostan is scheduled to hit screens next year.



