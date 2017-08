Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne: Sushant Singh Rajput Wins Best Actor. Complete List Of Winners

Highlights Konkona Sen Sharma won Best Actress for Lipstick Under my Burkha Nitesh Tiwari won Best Director for Dangal Pink won the Best Film Award

The eight edition of Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne kickstarted on August 10. The 13-day extravaganza, that highlights the diversity in Indian cinema, marks the presence of several celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with daughter Aaradhya Karan Johar, Sushant Singh Rajput , Rajkummar Rao, Konkona Sen Sharma and Malaika Arora. On Friday, the awards night was held at Melbourne Recital Centre and it was filled with amazing performances and paparazzi. This was the first time the Kakkar sisters- Akriti, Prakriti and Sukriti, performed together outside the country. Among the winners were Sushant Singh Rajput, Aamir Khan's, Prabhas', Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karan Johar and Rahul Bose.Here's the complete list of winners:: Sushant Singh Rajput for his performance in: Konkona Sen Sharma for: Rajkkumar Rao for: Nitesh Tiwari forand: Director/Actor Rahul Bose for: Karan Johar (he also presented the IFFM Diversity Award to Garth Davis, director of the Academy nominated film LION): Aishwarya Rai BachchanSushant Singh Rajput, who won the Best Actor award, shared the news with his fans and followers on social media. On Twitter, the 31-year-old actor said that he is 'deeply honoured' for being acknowledged for his performance."Last time I was in Melbourne I was dancing behind Bollywood stars as a background dancer in the Commonwealth Games and now being recognised as the best actor really feels great," Sushant said in a statement, reported news agency IANS.The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne will continue till August 22.(With IANS inputs)