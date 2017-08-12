Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne: Sushant Singh Rajput Wins Best Actor. Complete List Of Winners On Friday, the awards night was held at Melbourne Recital Centre. Sushant Singh Rajput won the Best Actor award for his performance in M S Dhoni: The Untold Story

Highlights Konkona Sen Sharma won Best Actress for Lipstick Under my Burkha Nitesh Tiwari won Best Director for Dangal Pink won the Best Film Award Dangal, Prabhas' Baahubali, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karan Johar and Rahul Bose.



Here's the complete list of winners:



Best Actor: Sushant Singh Rajput for his performance in M S Dhoni: The Untold Story



Best Actress: Konkona Sen Sharma for Lipstick Under my Burkha



Best Actor (Special Mention): Rajkkumar Rao for Trapped



Best Director: Nitesh Tiwari for Dangal



Best Film: Pink



People's Choice Award: Dangal and Baahubali: The Conclusion



Best Indie Film: Lipstick Under My Burkha



Equality in Cinema Award: Director/Actor Rahul Bose for Poorna



Leadership in Cinema: Karan Johar (he also presented the IFFM Diversity Award to Garth Davis, director of the Academy nominated film LION)



Westpac IFFM Excellence in Global Cinema: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan



Sushant Singh Rajput, who won the Best Actor award, shared the news with his fans and followers on social media. On Twitter, the 31-year-old actor said that he is 'deeply honoured' for being acknowledged for his performance.

A Big thanks to Indian Film Festival of Melbourne for acknowledging me as the

Best Actor for #MSDhoni .

I am deeply honoured !! pic.twitter.com/s6dFbWXLAi — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) August 11, 2017



"Last time I was in Melbourne I was dancing behind Bollywood stars as a background dancer in the Commonwealth Games and now being recognised as the best actor really feels great," Sushant said in a statement, reported news agency IANS.



The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne will continue till August 22.



(With IANS inputs)



