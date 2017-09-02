In Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2, Siddhanth Didn't Want To Play Shakti Kapoor's Character From Salman Khan's Judwaa Siddhanth did play the younger version of Shakti Kapoor's character Rangeela in Salman Khan's Judwaa

"I was going to be a part of it (Judwaa 2), I would have loved to be. But I didn't want to play my father. I wanted to play the negative role in the film. David uncle and Varun are like family, so we spoke about it. I actually wanted to work with David uncle for comedy because I haven't done that. But if not this, I will do something else with him," said Siddhanth Kapoor.



Watch the trailer of Judwaa 2:









The 33-year-old actor said that he vividly remembers the shoot of Judwaa in Film City where his very first take was approved. Currently, Siddhanth is gearing up for the release of Haseena Parkar. The biographical-crime-drama, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, features his sister Shraddha Kapoor in lead role.



Siddhanth, however, said that he might miss attending the film's premiere as he would be busy shooting JP Dutta film Paltan, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. "I am going to Leh-Ladakh this September. I don't know if I am going to be here for my film's premiere. I will be probably shooting there, it is a big film. I am so pumped up to play this Army man, who is still alive. It is amazing to play a positive character like this after playing negative ones," he said.



Apporva Lakhia's biopic on underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar is set to release on September 22.



