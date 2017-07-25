In Pics: Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur And Kids Vacation In The US

Filmmaker Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur, a TV presenter, are in New York with their children, son Vivaan and daughter Sairaah, for a vacation. Mini flew out of Mumbai with Vivaan and Sairaah earlier while Kabir Khan seemed to have joined the family later. Mini's Instagram account is flooded with pictures from the Khans vacation. In between the vacation, Mini and Kabir Khan also attended the IIFA awards, which were held in New York, a few weekends ago. Mini Mathur's latest Instagram post suggests that they are now travelling to Bahamas, their final holiday stop. "A vacation is the best vitamin ever. On my way to the Bahamas for the final power dose," read the caption on Mini Mathur's post.
Here are some pictures from Mini Mathur's travel diary.
Kabir Khan, who has made hit films like New York, Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, last directed Salman Khan's Tubelight, which released during Eid this year. Unlike Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tubelight didn't fare well at the box office. The film also starred Salman's younger brother Sohail Khan, Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and child actor Matin Rey Tangu. Tubelight hit the screens on June 25 and in a month, the film has earned over Rs 114 crore. Of the film's box office report, Kabir Khan earlier told news agency PTI, "We can't expect every film to do the business like Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Every film of mine is put against Bajrangi Bhaijaan and it is unfair. I am extremely proud of Tubelight."
Meanwhile, Mini Mathur, who started her career as a VJ, is best-known to host the singing reality show Indian Idol.