In Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika, Ankita Lokhande Cast Opposite This Bajirao Mastani Actor

The makers of Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi have not concluded the casting process yet. After television actress Ankita Lokhande, actor Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, who played the role of Chimaji Appa in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's, has been recruited to Kangana's film. "I am very excited to be a part of such a huge project. My role has action, romance and drama," Vaibhav told news agency IANS. Vaibhav, who has featured in films such asand, will play the role of Puran Singh, the main soldier in Rani Laxmibai's army. Vaibhav has been cast opposite Ankita Lokhande, who will make her Bollywood debut in the Krish-directed film."Ankita and mine is the only love story in the movie. My fans will get to see me doing horse riding, sword fighting and a lot of action sequence in the movie," Vaibhav told IANS.Of the difference and similarities between the roles of Chimaji Appa and Puran Singh, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi said: "They are from totally distinct eras as well as societal and economic classes of those times. Chimaji was a Brahmin born in the Peshwa family with a silver spoon in his mouth, and Puran Singh comes from a very humble Dalit background. However, at the core both were strong, brave men who were great strategists."Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Hansal Mehta'sand is currently busy promoting the film. She is mexpected to resume the shoot ofsoon. In July, Kangana Ranaut was injured in a sword-fight scene.(With inputs from IANS)