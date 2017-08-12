IFFM 2017: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Daughter Aaradhya Hoist Indian Flag In Melbourne

Highlights
- Aishwarya is first Indian actress to hoist the Indian flag at IFFM
- Aishwarya opted for a sea green Indian outfit
- She was awarded with the Excellence in Global Cinema award
Check out these pictures of Aishwarya and Aaradhya from the event.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hoists the Indian national flag at @FedSquare celebrating the 70th yr of Indian independence pic.twitter.com/ijGb3GtiFO— #IFFM (@IFFMelb) August 12, 2017
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her darling daughter, Aaaradhya spread love in Melbourne at @FedSquarepic.twitter.com/r7SlXIoIjk— #IFFM (@IFFMelb) August 12, 2017
And she's here! Iffm2017 pic.twitter.com/evZXk0RQwt— #IFFM (@IFFMelb) August 12, 2017
Aishwarya looked like a million bucks in this black outfit.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes @Westpac Awards Night at #iffm2017 a whole lot more special! pic.twitter.com/hnWGwRMPb3— #IFFM (@IFFMelb) August 11, 2017
"I'm so humbled and filed with gratitude to be given this award. We as creative people always wish to do more and I'm far far away from resting. As an artist I have so much more to explore but it's great to have this honour. But above all I must thank the fans, who have loved me so immensely and it's because of you we get to live our dream, our passion," Aishwarya said after winning the award.
Aishwarya and Aaradhya left for Melbourne on Thursday night. Actor Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya's husband, came to see them off at the airport.
Meanwhile, Konkona Sen Sharma's Lipstick Under My Burkha was named the Best Film while she won the best actress award. Sushant Singh Rajput got the Best Actor award for M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Nitesh Tiwari won the Best Director award for Dangal.
The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) began on August 10 and will continue till August 22.