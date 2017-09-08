Hrithik Roshan 'So Proud' Of Sister Sunaina's Extreme Transformation

Actor Hrithik Roshan recently shared a 'then and now' picture of his sister Sunaina. Her extreme 'transformation' will leave you inspired. Sunaina has now transformed herself completely and looks fit and healthy. In the latest picture, Sunaina, who is two years elder to Hrithik, is seen dressed in a black gown, a beautiful pearl necklace and wears a beautiful smile. "Now that's what I call a transformation. So so proud of you didi," Hrithik, 43, captioned his post with the hashtags, 'keep going,' 'impossible is nothing.' Sunaina's picture, which was shared by Hrithik last night, has been re-tweeted over 1,200 times and liked by 15,000 Twitter users. (Sunaina, your 'transformation' is worth inspiring).
Now that's what I call a transformation !! So so proud of you didi @roshansunaina#keepgoing#impossibleisNothingpic.twitter.com/yQA4OZ4N9K— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 7, 2017
On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Hrithik shared few pictures of himself with Sunaina and other sisters.
To my dear sisters, a brothers solemn promise 2always b there 4 u even when u don't miss us :) cause we love u too much happy rakhee2 all pic.twitter.com/gMYULU5SLb— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 7, 2017
Hrithik and Sunaina are children of actor, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan. Hrithik was married to Sussanne Khan but the couple are now divorced. They are parents to sons Hrehaan and Hredhaan. Sunaina, currently married to Mohan Nagar, has a daughter Suranika Soni. Five years ago, Sunaina was diagnosed with cervical cancer, which she fought and overcame. In 2014, she wrote a pictorial biography on father Rakesh Roshan, titled To Dad With Love.
The brother-sister duo share a great bond. Of his equation with Hrithik, Sunaina earlier said, "He just keeps doing these small things every day, which means a lot to me because small things later on become big things... it could be a hug, a smile on his face, and it could be seeing him happy."
Earlier this week, the family hosted a grand birthday party for Rakesh Roshan, who turned 68.
On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in Vikas Bahl's biopic on Super 30, based on mathematician Anand Kumar.