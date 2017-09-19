Hrithik Roshan Posts A 'Perfect Pic' With Sons But They Aren't 'Amused'

Actor Hrithik Roshan recently Instagrammed a lovely picture from his 'boys night out' with sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan, in which the trio all suited-booted, are accompanied by industrialist Vikas Oberoi and his sons. 'All are looking awesome in black,' 'Perfect,' are some of the many comments on Hrithik's picture but Hrehaan and Hridhaan weren't amused by it. Confused? Hrithik explains why. "The quest for the perfect pic demands many trials. My kids aren't amused. PS: Shout out to Vicky and his amazing boys Vihaan and Yuvaan," the 43-year-old actor captioned his post, adding hashtags like 'Dad can we stop clicking pics now,' 'We are hungry.' (Hrehaan and Hridhaan were probably hungry as their father attempted to click the perfect picture various times).
Highlights
- "The quest for the perfect pic demands many trials," wrote Hrithik
- The picture has got over 3 lakh likes
- Hrithik and sons are accompanied by industrialist Vikas Oberoi and kids
Hrehaan, 11, and Hridhaan, 9, are Hrithik and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan's children. The duo married in 2000 and divorced after 14 years of marriage. However, both of them have remained best friends after their separation and are often spotted together at family functions, dinner and parties.
Meanwhile, Vikas Oberoi is the husband of Swades actress Gayatri, who is friends with both Hrithik and Sussanne. Their families also went for trip to US last summer and in August, Hrithik and Sussanne celebrated Gayatri and Vikas' anniversary.
Hrithik's social media accounts are flooded with pictures of Hrehaan and Hridhaan and his adventures with them, as posted on Instagram, are always fun to follow.
Hrithik Roshan was last seen Kaabil, co-starring Yami Gautam. The actor is now prepping for a biopic based on Anand Kumar, the founder of the Super 30 programme that trains IIT aspirants. Apart from that, Hrithik is also expected to start filming Krrish 4 which will be made by his filmmaker father Rakesh Roshan.