Hrithik Roshan And Sussanne Khan Party Together, Again. See Pic

Ex-couple Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan celebrated good friend Gayatri Oberoi and her husband Vikas' wedding anniversary together on Monday. Gayatri is known for starring opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Swades. The anniversary party was also attended by Sonali Bendre, who posted a picture from inside the celebrations. "Anniversaries should be like this: fun, intimate, and warm," she captioned her post. Hrithik, 43, is dressed in a green shirt and light blue denims while Sussanne, 38, looked lovely in a white and black jump suit. Hrithik and Sussanne are often spotted partying, holidaying with Sonali and Gayatri. A couple of months ago, Sussanne was joined by them for a vacation in US.
Highlights
- The anniversary party was also attended by Sonali Bendre
- Hrithik was dressed in a green shirt and light blue denims
- Hrithik and Sussanne got divorced in 2014
See the picture shared by Sonali Bendre.
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan married in 2000, soon after the actor's debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai released. The couple together have two sons - Hrehaan, 11, and Hridhaan, 9. Hrithik and Sussanne separated in 2013 and divorced the next year. However, both of them have remained best friends after their separation. Earlier this month, Hrithik and Sussanne went out for dinner with their sons and later watched a movie together.
He recently celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at his residence. Here are exclusive pictures.
Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Kaabil, co-starring Yami Gautam. He is now prepping for Super 30, a biopic on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar. He is also expected to soon begin filming Krrish 4, directed by father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan. Sussanne Khan, daughter of actors Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan, is an interior designer.