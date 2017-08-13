Hrithik Roshan And Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan Spotted On A Dinner Date With Sons

Actor Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan were spotted with their children Hrehaan and Hridhaan outside a restaurant in Mumbai on Saturday night. The 43-year-old actor looked charming in a blue t-shirt and denims while Sussanne Khan looked beautiful dressed in a black sleeveless top paired with denims. The ex-couple was photographed exiting the restaurant along with a few friends. Hrithik was trailed by his sons through the crowd and paparazzi. Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan were seen making their way towards the car that was waiting for them, helped by the security team. Here are the pictures of Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan and their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan after the dinner.
Highlights
Hrithik Roshan married Sussanne, daughter of actor Sanjay Khan, in 2000. They got divorced in 2014 after living separately for a year. However, Sussanne Khan, 38, is often spotted at major family events of the Roshans and is also seen attending the screenings of Hrithik's films.
Last month, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan were seen holidaying with their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan in California. Sonali Bendre and her son and Swades actress Gaytri Joshi were also travelling with them.
Hrithik and Sussanne shared vacation pictures with their kids on social media but from different places.
See the pictures shared by them here:
Hrithik and Sussanne were also spotted partying Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan's designer wife Gauri Khan, Sonali Bendre and Gayatri Joshi in New York after the 18th edition of the IIFA awards. KJo shared a picture of the entire gang on his Instagram account.
Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Kaabil, co-starring Yami Gautam. The actor will next feature in Krrish 4 which will be directed by his father Rakesh Roshan.
