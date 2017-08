Hrithik Roshan And Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan Spotted On A Dinner Date With Sons

Highlights Hrithik, Sussanne were seen exiting the restaurant along with friends Hrithik was trailed by his sons through the crowd and paparazzi Hrithik, Sussanne made their way towards the car waiting for them

The land of stripes and stars #mycityofangels #4thofjuly #smellslikeheaven #califgirl #godblessamerica A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr) on Jul 4, 2017 at 11:34pm PDT

There's greater joy in unbridled laughter with these guys than the best shot I've ever given. You can't be the best if you don't give your best to everything you do. A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on Jul 6, 2017 at 12:56am PDT

#Fun #Friends #UniversalStudios #Orlando #SummerVacay @suzkr @gayatrioberoi @hrithikroshan A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on Jul 3, 2017 at 4:35am PDT

A magical experience is made even more special when it's shared with the ones you love. #Orlando #UniversalStudios #SummerVacay A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on Jul 1, 2017 at 6:37am PDT

NYC nights! @hrithikroshan @suzkr @iamsonalibendre @gaurikhan @gayatrioberoi @putlu A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jul 17, 2017 at 9:38pm PDT

Actor Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan were spotted with their children Hrehaan and Hridhaan outside a restaurant in Mumbai on Saturday night. The 43-year-old actor looked charming in a blue t-shirt and denims while Sussanne Khan looked beautiful dressed in a black sleeveless top paired with denims. The ex-couple was photographed exiting the restaurant along with a few friends. Hrithik was trailed by his sons through the crowd and paparazzi. Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan were seen making their way towards the car that was waiting for them, helped by the security team. Here are the pictures of Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan and their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan after the dinner.Hrithik Roshan married Sussanne, daughter of actor Sanjay Khan, in 2000. They got divorced in 2014 after living separately for a year. However, Sussanne Khan, 38, is often spotted at major family events of the Roshans and is also seen attending the screenings of Hrithik's films. Last month, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan were seen holidaying with their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan in California . Sonali Bendre and her son andactress Gaytri Joshi were also travelling with them.Hrithik and Sussanne shared vacation pictures with their kids on social media but from different places.See the pictures shared by them here: Hrithik and Sussanne were also spotted partying Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan's designer wife Gauri Khan, Sonali Bendre and Gayatri Joshi in New York after the 18th edition of the IIFA awards. KJo shared a picture of the entire gang on his Instagram account.Hrithik Roshan was last seen in, co-starring Yami Gautam. The actor will next feature inwhich will be directed by his father Rakesh Roshan.