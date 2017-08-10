How Tusshar Kapoor's Son Laksshya Deals With Dad Leaving For Work "Laksshya knows the time when I am going. I spend my time with him in the morning. When I say goodbye, he understands," said Tusshar Kapoor

Tusshar Kapoor with son Laksshya (Image courtesy: tusshark89) New Delhi: Actor Tusshar Kapoor, who is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again, talked about his 14-month-old son Laksshya. The 40-year-old actor became a single parent after his first child was born via surrogacy and IVF in June last year. Tusshar told news agency IANS that Laksshya doesn't have too much separation anxiety. "He is okay when I am leaving. He doesn't have too much separation anxiety. From the time the movie (Golmaal Again) started, I would have him on sets. He knows the time when I am going. I spend my time with him in the morning. When I say goodbye, he understands," IANS quoted the Gayab actor as saying.



"Sometimes, when I am there with him, he is extra naughty. He should be used to separation also," he added.



. It was Laksshya's first outdoor visit. The actor shared an image of himself along with his son, cradled in his arm on social media.



See the picture here:

Evenings in Hyderabad, 1st outdoor for Laksshya.... #Ramojifilmcity#Golmaalagainpic.twitter.com/Qm7q63HdBO — Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) April 16, 2017



"I have to make him used to travelling more and more. He has to be flexible to changes in schedules and plans," Tusshar Kapoor told IANS.



When asked if Tusshar Kapoor has thought of changing his choice of films, the Kyaa Kool Hai Hum actor told IANS, "No. I haven't thought so much. I've always wanted good work. It could be of any genre. Just because Laksshya is in my life, it doesn't mean I won't do a Shootout at Lokhandwala or Kyaa Kool Hain Hum because they are adult films. I've not really thought about my career in that sense. If he doesn't like my movies, he can see his grandad's (Jeetendra) films."



Tusshar Kapoor's Golmaal Again will release in the theatres along with Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar (October 19).



When asked if the box office clash bothers him, Tusshar Kapoor said, "I have seen the trailer of Secret Superstar. It's very nice, different and sweet. There are so many instances of both movies (that release on the same day) working. Welcome and Taare Zameen Par came on the same day in 2007. Good films will always work."



Tusshar Kapoor last featured in 2016 movie Mastizaade.



(With IANS inputs)



