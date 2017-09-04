How Sunny Leone's Life Has Changed After Adopting Daughter Nisha

Actress Sunny Leone, who along with husband Daniel Weber adopted a baby girl from an orphanage in Latur (Maharashtra) in July, said that their daughter is the 'best gift' she could ask for, reports Mumbai Mirror. Sunny and Daniel have named their 21-month-old daughter Nisha. "She is the best gift I could ask for. She is so beautiful and amazing. From being in a foster home to coming home with us, she has been adjusting to her new life, it's so amazing," Sunny, 36, said. The couple applied for adoption in September last year and they were referred to Nisha in June.
Of motherhood, Sunny, who is currently busy with several projects, told Mumbai Mirror, "I look forward to see her when she wakes up in the morning and be the last person to see her when she goes to bed. I love feeding and playing with her. My life has changed only for the better. Daniel and I are hands-on parents. We just want to do everything for her because she lost that time and we want to make up for it. She needs to know that we are her parents now and we love her forever."
A few weeks ago, news agency PTI reported that Nisha's adoption application was turned down by 11 prospective parents before Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber adopted her. "Daniel and I are very happy that this little girl chose us. We are very, very thankful to god for bringing this beautiful little girl into our lives," the actress said. Nisha was taken home from a pre-adoption foster care. The couple are now awaiting a family court's legal order to complete the adoption-related paperwork.
Soon, Nisha will accompany her parents for a family vacation. Without disclosing their holiday location, Sunny told Mumbai Mirror, "Nisha is going on a trip with our entire family. It will be with her grandparents, Daniel's and my brothers and their wives. Each year, we have this big family trip and that will be Nisha's first trip. It's so exciting."
Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber have been married for over five years now. She debuted in Bollywood with Jism 2 in 2012. Sunny Leone is known for films like Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela, Mastizaade and her special dance number in Shah Rukh Khan's Raees. She recently features in a special dance sequence in Baadshaho. Tera Intezaar, co-starring Arbaaz Khan is Sunny Leone's upcoming film.