How Game Of Thrones 7 Episode 6 Was Shot. The Making Of Those 'Oh S*#T' Moments The frozen lake is also an extensive set created by the show's team - while the rest of the shooting has been done in Iceland, the lake scene is actually set in Belfast

A still from Game Of Thrones behind-the-scenes video (courtesy YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights "Pure chaos," said Alan Taylor, who directed the sixth episode The Frozen Lake scene has been shot in Belfast The rest of the episode was filmed in Iceland Game Of Thrones Season 7 Episode 6 was shot, has been dropped on YouTube and we can't even...The video is now crazy viral with over 3.6 million views within two days. "It takes a different level of directing," said executive producer and writer David Benioff. Those who have watched the second last episode of the season, must have clutched on to the nearest pillow/person/pet/anything during The Frozen Lake sequence and the zombie polar bear scene. "Pure chaos, can't see anything except people whacking each other," said Alan Taylor, who directed the sixth episode. But the best ever "crowd-pleasingly 'oh-S*#T' moment for everybody (as described by the makers)" arrived when Viserion, one of Daenerys Targaryen's three dragons, was resurrected by the Night King.



The video, uploaded on YouTube on August 21, the morning next to when the episode aired on US television, has garnered over 71,107 'likes'.



The behind-the-scenes video decodes each and every beat-skipping scene from Game Of Thrones Season 7 Episode 6 and will perhaps change the way you look at the show forever. "It was important to create situation to make the audience believe that

Kristofer Hivju as Tormund from the sets of Game Of Thrones

The frozen lake is also an extensive set created by the show's team - while the rest of the shooting has been done in Iceland, the lake scene is actually set in Belfast. "Three and a half thousand bangs of snow through six machine with 15 guys," and incessant hard-work is all they needed to look Belfast look like Iceland, said special effects supervisor Jonathan Barrass.



"It's a really cool set," said Jon Snow, umm... Kit Harington, we mean. About shooting in temperatures which actually match up to the weather beyond the wall, the actor said: "I think there's a kick-b*ll*ck scrambleness to filming out here, where you have such limited day light." But for the producers, the concern was something else: "Luckily no major injuries this year," they said.

Jon Snow in a fight sequence on sets in Belfast

It's a little surprising coming from the Mother of Dragons herself but its true from the point of view of Emilia Clarke. "I have never flown on a dragon and to just harness that power, and can you even imagine..." she said when asked to sit on a simulated cut out of a dragon-like figure. In Beyond The Wall, Danny loses one of her dragons to the wights

The secret behind the White Walker's blue eyes



"On one hand you're seeing the horror of these three... the three only unique amazing beings like this in the world going under the water... you're processing that. Then you're processing something even worse, which is when it comes back up from under the water again. The eyes of the wights and the white walkers have been such a prominent feature of the show and a lot of work has gone into the specifics of how the eyes look," said Mr Weiss.



Watch the video here:





Game Of Thrones's cliff-hanging episode Beyond The Wall was leaked ahead of schedule but the show did not really have to witness a drop in viewership ratings. Fans are currently awaiting the climactic final





