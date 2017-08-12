Salma Hayek Wishes Akshay Kumar For Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Actor Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar, has won a lot of appreciation from his colleagues in Bollywood. Today, Hollywood actress Salma Hayek also extended her best wishes to the 49-year-old actor for the success of his film on Twitter. "Good luck to @akshaykumar on @ToiletTheFilm out today! End #OpenDefecation now! No woman should fear going to the toilet! #ToiletEkPremKatha," tweeted the 50-year-old actress. Her tweet was noticed by the Khiladi actor. "Thank you for your wishes for our small effort towards #GoingODF : #ToiletEkPremKatha," he responded. Last year, Akshay Kumar met Salma Hayek at the Global Teachers Prize 2016 in Dubai.
See Salma Hayek and Akshay Kumar's Twitter conversation here:
Good luck to @akshaykumar on @ToiletTheFilm out today! End #OpenDefecation now! No woman should fear going to the toilet! #ToiletEkPremKatha— Salma Hayek (@salmahayek) August 12, 2017
Thank you for your wishes for our small effort towards #GoingODF : #ToiletEkPremKathahttps://t.co/LDbZQFOi8W— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 12, 2017
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, directed by Shree Narayan Singh, released in theatres on Friday and witnessed a decent opening. The film deals with the need of sanitization and addresses the problem of open defecation in India. It also supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swacch Bharat campaign.
According to Box Office India report, the upcoming holiday weekend is crucial for the success of Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.
"The content has to work to bring in the audience over the weekend and then get a boost over the holiday period. The weekend audience is important for these types of films and if the metro audience comes in tomorrow then the film is likely to do well at the box office," said the report.
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has been co-produced by Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey. The film also features Anupam Kher and Sana Khan in key roles.