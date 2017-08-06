Hilary Duff Hits Back At Body-Shamers In An Instagram Post

Highlights
I am posting this on behalf of young girls, women, and mothers of all ages. I'm enjoying a vacation with my son after a long season of shooting and being away from him for weeks at a time over those months. Since websites and magazines love to share 'celeb flaws' - well I have them! My body has given me the greatest gift of my life: Luca, 5 years ago. I'm turning 30 in September and my body is healthy and gets me where I need to go. Ladies, lets be proud of what we've got and stop wasting precious time in the day wishing we were different, better, and unflawed. You guys (you know who you are!) already know how to ruin a good time, and now you are body shamers as well. #kissmyass
Hilary Duff's post has received over 10 lakh likes so far and several positive comments from her fans and followers.
Hilary Duff got married to Canadian National Hockey League player Mike Comrie in 2010. The couple got officially divorced in 2016.
Hilary Duff is best known for her role in comedy series Lizzie McGuire. She has featured in films like Agent Cody Banks (2003), Cheaper by the Dozen (2003), A Cinderella Story (2004) and Cheaper by the Dozen 2.
Hilary Duff was last seen in 2016 movie Flock of Dudes.