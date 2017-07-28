Hey Deepika Padukone, Vin Diesel Is Missing You Again

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: July 28, 2017 15:40 IST
Vin Diesel with Deepika Padukone. (Image courtesy: Vin Diesel)

Highlights

  2. Deepika made her Hollywood debut in Vin Diesel's xXx 3
  3. Deepika's next is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati
Hollywood star Vin Diesel recently posted a picture with Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone on Instagram. The Fast and the Furious star seems to be missing his xXx: Return Of Xander Cage co-star. Vin Diesel posted the picture and refashioned 'Throwback Thursday' as 'xXx Thursday.' The actors look very happy and cheerful in the picture shared by Vin Diesel. The 30-year-old Bajirao Mastani actress made her debut in Hollywood with the DJ Caruso-directed action film. Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel's co-stars in the third xXx film were Samuel L. Jackson, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa and Nina Dobrev. The film performed reasonably well at the box office.
 
 

Earlier, Vin Diesel had shared the picture of the two when he was in India for the promotions of xXx: Return Of Xander Cage.
 
 

When in India, Vin Diesel met Deepika's rumoured "boyfriend" Ranveer, who showered the Fast And Furious star with compliments, which Vin Diesel a happy man, reported new agency PTI.

The Piku actress, who was last seen in a special appearance in a song from Raabta, will feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati co-starring Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor which is reportedly scheduled to release later this year. She has also signed up for a film with Vishal Bhardwaj, co-starring Irrfan Khan, which will release in October 2018. Meanwhile, Vin Diesel who was last seen in Gaurdians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 (as Baby Groot), is prepping for Anthony Russo's Avengers: Infinity War, in which he will reprise the role of Baby Groot (or the teenaged version as shown in the end credits of Gaurdians Of The Galaxy Vol 2).

