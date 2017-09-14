Hey Bipasha Basu, That's The Best Throwback Pic We've Ever Seen

It's finally throwback Thursday, a time when stars dig through their photo archives to share wonderful pictures on social media. Actress Bipasha Basu has delighted everyone by posting this adorable picture of her younger self in which she is seen wearing a pink and gold dress, striking a pose confidently. She is seen smiling for the camera with a twinkle in her eyes. It sure is difficult to recognize Bipasha Basu in this throwback picture and she has aptly captioned it as, "Guess who?" In just a few hours, Bipasha's photo has garnered over 35, 639 likes with fans complimenting her dimples. "Your eyes, those dimples and your killer expression," read one of the comments.
Earlier this month, Bipasha Basu's Instagram feed was filled with a few throwback pictures which featured a younger version of her along with friends and colleagues. The 38-year-old actress collated a set of old pictures and captioned them as, "Serious Blast from the past." In the pictures, the Dhoom 2 actress features with celebrity fitness trainer Suzanne Dadhich, actress and supermodel Dipannita Sharma, fashion designer Rocky Star, TV personality and VJ Anusha Dandekar and show director Vishal Mull.
Bipasha Basu made her Bollywood debut in 2001 with Ajnabee, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol and Kareena Kapoor Khan. She is best known for her performance in films like Raaz, Jism, Corporate and Dhoom series.
Bipasha Basu last featured in 2015 movie Alone along with Karan Singh Grover, who she married in 2016.