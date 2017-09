Hey Bipasha Basu, That's The Best Throwback Pic We've Ever Seen

Highlights In the pic, Bipasha is seen striking a pose confidently Bipasha is smiling for the camera with a twinkle in her eyes "Your eyes, those dimples and your killer expression," read a comment

Guess who? A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Sep 13, 2017 at 9:24am PDT

Serious Blast from the Past!!! @suzannedadhich @dipannitasharma @vishalmull @rockystar100 @dipannitasharma @vjanusha we were so ..... #throwback A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Sep 5, 2017 at 7:44am PDT

It's finally throwback Thursday, a time when stars dig through their photo archives to share wonderful pictures on social media. Actress Bipasha Basu has delighted everyone by posting this adorable picture of her younger self in which she is seen wearing a pink and gold dress, striking a pose confidently. She is seen smiling for the camera with a twinkle in her eyes. It sure is difficult to recognize Bipasha Basu in this throwback picture and she has aptly captioned it as, "Guess who?" In just a few hours, Bipasha's photo has garnered over 35, 639 likes with fans complimenting her dimples. "Your eyes, those dimples and your killer expression," read one of the comments.See the picture shared by Bipasha Basu here:Earlier this month, Bipasha Basu' s Instagram feed was filled with a few throwback pictures which featured a younger version of her along with friends and colleagues. The 38-year-old actress collated a set of old pictures and captioned them as, "Serious Blast from the past." In the pictures, theactress features with celebrity fitness trainer Suzanne Dadhich, actress and supermodel Dipannita Sharma, fashion designer Rocky Star, TV personality and VJ Anusha Dandekar and show director Vishal Mull.See the pictures shared by her here:Bipasha Basu made her Bollywood debut in 2001 with, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol and Kareena Kapoor Khan. She is best known for her performance in films likeandseries.Bipasha Basu last featured in 2015 moviealong with Karan Singh Grover, who she married in 2016.