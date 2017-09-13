Hey Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Just Can't Take His Eyes Off You. So Sweet

Highlights
- "Cannot wait to see them together," wrote a user
- Last month, Anushka joined Virat in Sri Lanka
- The couple have been dating since 2013
OMFG #Virushka shooting for an ad together.. I can't believe this damn I can't..Thank u god.. For a second I thought it was an edit but no it's not it's real damn it's real and Their traditional wear damn they look so adorable and the way Virat is looking at anushka uff I can't wait for this anymore.. Plz give us this ad soon..
Last month, Anushka joined Virat in Sri Lanka, where the Team India captain was playing the ODI series. Both, on their respective Instagram accounts, posted pictures from their Sri Lanka diaries. A fan club also shared a picture of them together with fans.
In July, Virat joined Anushka in New York, where she was shooting for the Sanjay Dutt biopic. Their backseat selfie, captioned by Virat as, "Much needed break with my love," went crazy viral in no time.
Actress Anushka Sharma, 29, and cricketer Virat Kohli, 28, have been dating since 2013 but briefly parted ways in 2015. However, they reconciled their differences soon. This year, they made several appearances together, including Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge's engagement ceremony and at the premiere of Sachin: A Billion Dreams.