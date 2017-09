Hey Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Just Can't Take His Eyes Off You. So Sweet

Highlights "Cannot wait to see them together," wrote a user Last month, Anushka joined Virat in Sri Lanka The couple have been dating since 2013

This pic The way they look at each other.. . #Virushka #Virushkaslays #viratkohli #anushkasharma #followforfollow #followforlikes #followforfollowback #lykforlyks A post shared by VIRUSHKA LOVER (@virushka_slayz) on Sep 12, 2017 at 5:18pm PDT

Recent day out around these gentle giants! Such innocence and playfulness was blissful to see. A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Aug 20, 2017 at 10:47pm PDT

A day spent with elephants ... is a day spent well ! A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Aug 16, 2017 at 4:57am PDT

Virat & Anushka with Lucky Fans in Sri Lanka today! A post shared by Virat Kohli (@viratkohli.club) on Aug 15, 2017 at 5:52am PDT

Much needed break with my A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Jul 12, 2017 at 8:56am PDT

Love birds Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are busy celebrities but it's so lovely to see them together every single time. Recently, Anushka and Virat seemed to have shot for an advertisement, pictures of which have gone viral on social media. In one of the photos, shared by the couple's fan club on Instagram, Anushka looks happily into the camera but Virat just can't take his eyes off her. Both are dressed in ethnic attires and Anushka looks beautiful as she smiles. The comment thread on Anushka and Virat's pictures are full of heart emoticons while most users wrote, 'cannot wait to see them together.' (Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, even we are eagerly waiting for the ad).See the lovely pictures here of the couple here.Last month, Anushka joined Virat in Sri Lanka, where the Team India captain was playing the ODI series. Both, on their respective Instagram accounts, posted pictures from their Sri Lanka diaries. A fan club also shared a picture of them together with fans.In July, Virat joined Anushka in New York, where she was shooting for the Sanjay Dutt biopic. Their backseat selfie, captioned by Virat as, "Much needed break with my love," went crazy viral in no time.Actress Anushka Sharma, 29, and cricketer Virat Kohli, 28, have been dating since 2013 but briefly parted ways in 2015. However, they reconciled their differences soon. This year, they made several appearances together, including Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge's engagement ceremony and at the premiere of