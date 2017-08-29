Here's Why Sushant Singh Rajput Quits Romeo Akbar Walter "I wanted to be a part of the project because I love the story and I believe it's a story which must be told. However, due to unavoidable circumstances I won't be a part of this journey," said Sushant Singh Rajput

1 Share EMAIL PRINT "I wanted to be a part of the project," said Sushant Singh Rajput Mumbai: Highlights 'I will not be able to be a part of the film,' said Sushant 'I believe it's a story which must be told,' he added 'I wish the producers all the very best,' said Sushant Romeo Akbar Walter have mutually parted ways with actor RAW. We wish Sushant all the best for his future film projects and look forward to working with him in the future," Ajay Kapoor, producer, said in a statement.



also added: "Unfortunately due to changes in my prior commitments, I will not be able to be a part of Romeo Akbar Walter," said Sushant.



"I wanted to be a part of the project because I love the story and I believe it's a story which must be told. However, due to unavoidable circumstances I won't be a part of this journey. I wish the producers all the very best for the project," he added.





(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



The makers ofhave mutually parted ways with actor Sushant Singh Rajput due to "unavoidable circumstances". Earlier media reports had suggested that Sushant "decided to walk out of the thriller". But the makers have clarified about the development. "Yes after much discussion and mutual talks, we will be parting ways with Sushant for. We wish Sushant all the best for his future film projects and look forward to working with him in the future," Ajay Kapoor, producer, said in a statement. Sushant also added: "Unfortunately due to changes in my prior commitments, I will not be able to be a part of," said Sushant."I wanted to be a part of the project because I love the story and I believe it's a story which must be told. However, due to unavoidable circumstances I won't be a part of this journey. I wish the producers all the very best for the project," he added.