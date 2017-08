Here's Why Rajinikanth's 2.0 Is Trending On Twitter. It's Quite Exciting

Highlights New details about Rajinikanth's film will be out tomorrow In 2.0, its Rajinikanth vs Akshay Kumar 2.0 is a sequel to Rajinikanth's Enthiran

Glimpses of what we've been upto ...tomorrow 6pm #2point0 — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) August 24, 2017

World, get ready for 2.0 18!!! A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on Jun 29, 2017 at 12:52am PDT

About to wrap your entertainment fix for the day? Wait for this - Rajinikanth'sdirector just announced that they'll reveal what they "have been up to" tomorrow evening. Shankar tweeted on Thursday evening: "Glimpses of what we've been upto... tomorrow 6pm #2point0. (sic)" Naturally, #2point0 started trending on Twitter (because no one can keep calm). Now, decoding Shankar's cryptic tweet - Fans who are eagerly waiting for the film's teaser or trailer may get a pleasant surprise or it could be that the filmmaker may release new stills and behind-the-scenes material of filming. The film is a sequel to Rajinikanth's 2010 film(released in Hindi as). So far, the filmmakers have released a couple of character posters, which (re)introduced fans to Chitti, the robot and the film's principal villain Dr Richards, played by Akshay Kumar.The initial introduction via posters indicate a face-off between Chitti, who was the villain of, and Dr Richards.In June, Lyca Productions loosened their purse strings for the promotion of 2.0 . They arranged for a 100-foot-tall hot air balloon (with the posters ofpasted on it) to fly over the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles. The hot air balloon promoting Rajinikanth's much-awaited film travelled from LA to London, Dubai and Australia.was earlier slated for Diwali release this year but due to delayed VFX work the film's release date was shifted to January 2018, around Republic Day. Recently, it was reported that's release has been rescheduled again. Maybe, the makers may reveal the film's new/official release date?also stars Amy Jackson, Sudhanshu Pandey and Adil Hussain.