Here Is Why Kangana Ranaut Rejected Salman Khan's Sultan "I didn't want to demote myself to something which wasn't offering me so much. That's why I didn't do it," said Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai New Delhi: Highlights "I'll go for something which will stimulate my mind," said Kangana "It was a great character to play but I didn't see anything for me" Kangana Ranaut's Simran released in theatres on Friday Sultan. Speaking at the Jagran Cinema Summit, Kangana Ranaut said that the Ali Abbas Zafar-directed film 'wasn't offering much' to her and she didn't want to 'demote' herself after the success of her film Tanu Weds Manu Returns, reported news agency PTI.



"Coming from a double role space and doing so much more in my earlier films, I didn't want to demote myself to something which wasn't offering me so much. That's why I didn't do it," PTI quoted the Queen actress as saying.



"Knowing today's times, I'll go for something which will stimulate my mind; otherwise, I'll be just sleep walking through the film. Sultan, at that point of time, though it was a great character for a girl to play, I didn't see anything for me in that," she added.



Salman Khan's Sultan released during Eid last year. The film narrates the story of a fictional wrestling champion, Sultan Ali Khan (Salman), whose successful career creates a rift in his personal life. Anushka Sharma featured opposite Salman in the movie.



Sultan earned over Rs. 584 crore worldwide and became the seventh highest grossing Indian film of all time. Kangana Ranaut was also asked if she was offered Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer Thugs Of Hindostan, to which she responded, "I don't even know what the script is."



and the actress will soon resume shooting for her next Manikarnika - The Queen Of Jhansi, in which she plays the title role of Rani Laxmibai.



Talking about her character in the film, Kangana Ranaut said, "With Jhaasi Ki Rani, there was a fearless girl who set herself on fire for a cause. There is something so amazing about her, it's infectious. It makes you feel so small when you listen to her story," reported PTI.



"We are so possessive about these small achievements when people have let go of so much for a bigger cause. It does affect you. This character has shown me a side of me which I didn't know," the Fashion actress added.



(With PTI inputs)



