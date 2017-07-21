Here Is What Ranveer Singh Has To Say About Turning 32 Actor Ranveer Singh, who celebrated his 32nd birthday on July 6, said that at this age you are 'a little more settled, a little more sorted, you have less anxiety'

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Ranveer Singh photographed at an event (Image courtesy: Ranveer Singh) New Delhi: Highlights "People view you differently when you are a celebrity," said Ranveer Speaking to NDTV, Radhika Apte described what power means to her "Power if misused is the most harmful," said Radhika Apte Ram Leela, 'How Ranveer never got out of his car without spraying himself with cologne, using a mouth designer and hand sanitizer. '



He endeared as Karan in Dil Dhadakne Do to me, that look I still maintain is his best, though he has given rock solid performances as Baji Rao and now gears up as Allaudin Khilji, Ranveer remains in vogue admitting if he ever ran for office it would be for entertainment ministry.



Making it to the power list of GQ's 50 most influential people actor had this take on turning 32.



Ranveer to GQ: 32 is very new to me. I have only experienced it for 24 hours now. You are kind of out of that exploring phase. You have distinctive choices at every level, what you like, what you don't like, what you choose to do, what you choose to wear, what you choose to do on a Friday night, who you choose to hang out with, who you choose to not hang out with, movies you'd like to watch, music you listen to. At 32, you are a little more settled, a little more sorted, you have less anxiety.



He set the record straight that celebrities don't have it easy.



to GQ: The basics, that life is all rosy and that you are living this perfect aspirational life. Not really. You have human problems. People view you differently when you are a celebrity.



Joining him on the list the bold and beautiful Radhika Apte, known for her uninhibited performances in films the actor known to be vocal in a quote to NDTV described power as: 'Power if misused is the most harmful. But we all can chose to use is to benefit us, the society and the planet. We all have the power to make choices, to hold and voice opinions and to make a change. And here I'm not talking about authority but influence where in you spread/share your passion for a certain thing and in turn make a difference.'



Others on the list include founder of Spice Prabhat Choudhary a man who has had a large hand in the marketing promotions of blockbusters such as 3 Idiots, PK and handling talents such as Aamir Khan and Deepika Padukone. After all, star charisma has lot to do with brand placement.



Music composer Amit Trivedi, shared space with sportsman and entrepreneurs proving that you don't need to turn grey before wielding power.





Actor Ranveer Singh turned 32 two weeks ago . I personally find his energy infectious, but it wasn't so when I first met him, and boy have I been trolled for it by his fan clubs. Cannot blame me, here I am a serious ( I try to be ) entertainment journalist and here is this maverick star who would pull my leg getting my mental wires all crossed , with no smart rejoinder from me leaving me at a loss of words. But then I realised the guy loved having fun at your expense and had no qualms if you did too at his. So from his quirky outlandish dress sense to his OCD as co-star Deepika once told NDTV during, 'How Ranveer never got out of his car without spraying himself with cologne, using a mouth designer and hand sanitizer. 'He endeared as Karan into me, that look I still maintain is his best, though he has given rock solid performances as Baji Rao and now gears up as Allaudin Khilji, Ranveer remains in vogue admitting if he ever ran for office it would be for entertainment ministry.Making it to the power list of GQ's 50 most influential people actor had this take on turning 32.Ranveer to GQ: 32 is very new to me. I have only experienced it for 24 hours now. You are kind of out of that exploring phase. You have distinctive choices at every level, what you like, what you don't like, what you choose to do, what you choose to wear, what you choose to do on a Friday night, who you choose to hang out with, who you choose to not hang out with, movies you'd like to watch, music you listen to. At 32, you are a little more settled, a little more sorted, you have less anxiety.He set the record straight that celebrities don't have it easy. Ranveer to GQ: The basics, that life is all rosy and that you are living this perfect aspirational life. Not really. You have human problems. People view you differently when you are a celebrity.Joining him on the list the bold and beautiful Radhika Apte, known for her uninhibited performances in films the actor known to be vocal in a quote to NDTV described power as: 'Power if misused is the most harmful. But we all can chose to use is to benefit us, the society and the planet. We all have the power to make choices, to hold and voice opinions and to make a change. And here I'm not talking about authority but influence where in you spread/share your passion for a certain thing and in turn make a difference.'Others on the list include founder of Spice Prabhat Choudhary a man who has had a large hand in the marketing promotions of blockbusters such asand handling talents such as Aamir Khan and Deepika Padukone. After all, star charisma has lot to do with brand placement.Music composer Amit Trivedi, shared space with sportsman and entrepreneurs proving that you don't need to turn grey before wielding power.