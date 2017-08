Here Is How Akshay Kumar Celebrated Independence Day

Highlights "Shooting in the same country we got our freedom from," tweeted Akshay "It's such a liberating feeling," tweeted Akshay Kumar On Independence Day, Big B, SRK also posted their wishes on social media

On Independence Day, actor Akshay Kumar shared a hilarious video on social media wishing all his fans and followers. In the video, the 49-year-old actor can be seen cycling hands free on the streets of an undisclosed location in United Kingdom. "," says Akshay Kumar. The video shared by theactor comes with a warning that reads, "Please don't try this stunt at home or anywhere."Watch the video shared by Akshay Kumar here:As India celebrated 70 years of Independence today, Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra also posted their wishes on social media.Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar released in theatres on August 11. The film has managed to a collect total of Rs 63.45 crore at the box-office so far . Trade analyst Taran Adarsh predicts that the film's business could be 'massive' on Tuesday.See Mr Adarsh's tweet here: On Sunday, Akshay Kumar's wife Twinkle Khanna posted a tweet celebrating the film's success . "So even the box office needed this Toilet eventually to break free from its constipation. Hit Hit Hooray," she wrote.See Twinkle Khanna's tweet here:, directed by Shree Narayan Singh, deals with the need of sanitization and addresses the problem of open defecation in India. It also supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi'scampaign.After, Akshay Kumar will be seen inalong with superstar Rajinikanth. His other upcoming projects are -and