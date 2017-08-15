Here Is How Akshay Kumar Celebrated Independence Day

On Independence Day, Akshay Kumar shared a video on social media in which he can be seen cycling hands free on the streets of an undisclosed location in United Kingdom

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 15, 2017 22:26 IST
A still of the video shared by Akshay Kumar (Image courtesy: akshaykumar)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Shooting in the same country we got our freedom from," tweeted Akshay
  2. "It's such a liberating feeling," tweeted Akshay Kumar
  3. On Independence Day, Big B, SRK also posted their wishes on social media
On Independence Day, actor Akshay Kumar shared a hilarious video on social media wishing all his fans and followers. In the video, the 49-year-old actor can be seen cycling hands free on the streets of an undisclosed location in United Kingdom. "Happy Independence Day! Iss waqt main uss desh mein hoon, jiss desh se humein azaadi mili thi. Aur main aapko bata nahi sakta ki main kitna free feel kar raha hoon. Ussi tarah jis tarah mein apne desh Bharat mein free feel karta hoon. So guys, Happy Independence Day," says Akshay Kumar. The video shared by the Khiladi actor comes with a warning that reads, "Please don't try this stunt at home or anywhere."

Watch the video shared by Akshay Kumar here:
 

As India celebrated 70 years of Independence today, Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra also posted their wishes on social media.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar released in theatres on August 11. The film has managed to a collect total of Rs 63.45 crore at the box-office so far. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh predicts that the film's business could be 'massive' on Tuesday.

See Mr Adarsh's tweet here:
 

On Sunday, Akshay Kumar's wife Twinkle Khanna posted a tweet celebrating the film's success. "So even the box office needed this Toilet eventually to break free from its constipation. Hit Hit Hooray," she wrote.

See Twinkle Khanna's tweet here:
 

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, directed by Shree Narayan Singh, deals with the need of sanitization and addresses the problem of open defecation in India. It also supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swacch Bharat campaign.

After Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Akshay Kumar will be seen in 2.0 along with superstar Rajinikanth. His other upcoming projects are - Padman and Gold.
 

