Here Is How Akshay Kumar Celebrated Independence Day

Highlights
- "Shooting in the same country we got our freedom from," tweeted Akshay
- "It's such a liberating feeling," tweeted Akshay Kumar
- On Independence Day, Big B, SRK also posted their wishes on social media
Watch the video shared by Akshay Kumar here:
Coincidentally shooting 2day in the same country v got our freedom from & its sucha liberating feeling,Happy I-Day.Pls don't try this @ home pic.twitter.com/VxGr98AhYa— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 15, 2017
As India celebrated 70 years of Independence today, Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra also posted their wishes on social media.
Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar released in theatres on August 11. The film has managed to a collect total of Rs 63.45 crore at the box-office so far. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh predicts that the film's business could be 'massive' on Tuesday.
See Mr Adarsh's tweet here:
#ToiletEkPremKatha is on a DREAM RUN... Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 21.25 cr, Mon 12 cr. Total: 63.45 cr. India biz... #TEPK— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 15, 2017
On Sunday, Akshay Kumar's wife Twinkle Khanna posted a tweet celebrating the film's success. "So even the box office needed this Toilet eventually to break free from its constipation. Hit Hit Hooray," she wrote.
See Twinkle Khanna's tweet here:
So even the box office needed this Toilet eventually to break free from its constipation-#ToiletEkPremKath Hit Hit Hooray! pic.twitter.com/IPXx6DiI24— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 14, 2017
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, directed by Shree Narayan Singh, deals with the need of sanitization and addresses the problem of open defecation in India. It also supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swacch Bharat campaign.
After Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Akshay Kumar will be seen in 2.0 along with superstar Rajinikanth. His other upcoming projects are - Padman and Gold.