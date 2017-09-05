Hema Malini: Acting Phase Is No Longer Part Of My Life "I feel like doing a film, but I must get a proper story. I just can't do any films which come my way," said Hema Malini

Gautamiputra Satakarni directed by Krish, also says but if something interesting comes up then she would definitely take that up, reports IANS. The 68-year-old actress, who is also a member of Parliament, said, "I think that phase of my life is over. Even people in parliament ask me whether I am working in films or not. I feel like doing a film, but I must get a proper story. I just can't do any films which come my way," reports IANS.



Hema Malini, who was present at the press conference for her upcoming programme Synergy 2017, said, "If anything similar to my role in Baghban or anything interesting comes my way then I will definitely work in films."



Talking about Synergy 2017 Hema Malini said, "I am focusing on this programme and I will not be dancing in this but presenting it. That doesn't mean I am going to stop dancing. I want to continue my work in the field of dance and service of people of our country," reports IANS.



In 1999, Hema Malini campaigned for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, in the Lok Sabha Elections in Gurdaspur, Punjab. Hema Malini is now a BJP MP from Mathura constituency. When asked if she is going to become a Union Minister of India, she said, "A lot of people ask me this question but I don't think I have the nature to become a minister and rule, "reports IANS.



She added, "I am very happy with what I am. I don't expect all these things and I don't have that desire. I want to contribute in the field of art and if I become a minister then I have to sit there and people will not able to meet me.



"As an MP, I am trying to do my best work and I am really happy with that. I want to bring change in my Mathura constituency and I will not stay in peace until that happens."



Hema Malini made her Bollywood debut with 1968's Sapno Ka Saudagar, co-starring late actor Raj Kapoor.



She featured in blockbuster films like Sholay, Dream Girl and Seeta Aur Geeta.



They together featured in films like Sholay, Raaj Tilak and Razia Sultan that were a hit at the box office. (With inputs from IANS)



