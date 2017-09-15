Harshvardhan To Work With Dad Anil Kapoor In Abhinav Bindra's Biopic. Yes, It's True

Yes, Harshvardhan Kapoor and Anil Kapoor will share screen space in a biopic on Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra. It is for the first time that the father-son duo will be seen together in a film. Harshvardhan, 26, confirmed the news on social media. "Going to be sharing screen space for the first time with my dad in my next movie #Bindra. I'm happy to be working with my dad, but also nervous because of his stature as an actor #MixedBagOfEmotions. I look forward to learning from him and also making memories. This movie just got a whole lot more special #LetsDoThis," he wrote.
Just last week, Harshvardhan had revealed that he has signed the film and shared his feelings via an Instagram post featuring himself and Abhinav Bindra, who won a gold medal in rifle shooting at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games.
Of the film, Harshvardhan earlier told mid-day, "The biopic is a big responsibility because of the subject matter. It is the most mammoth responsibility I've ever shouldered." He also met Mr Bindra's coach to prep for the role. The biopic will be directed by Kannan Iyer. mid-day reports that it is being adapted from Abhinav Bindra's autobiography A Shot at History: My Obsessive Journey to Olympic Gold.
Harshvardhan Kapoor made his debut in Bollywood with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's 2016 film Mirzya. He is currently filming Vikramaditya Motwane's Bhavesh Joshi. Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor, last seen in Mubarakan, is shooting Fanney Khan.