Harshvardhan To Work With Dad Anil Kapoor In Abhinav Bindra's Biopic. Yes, It's True

Going to be sharing screen space for the first time with my dad in my next movie #Bindra. I'm happy to be working with my dad, but also nervous because of his stature as an actor #MixedBagOfEmotions I look forward to learning from him and also making memories. This movie just got a whole lot more special #LetsDoThis @anilskapoor

A post shared by Harshvardhan Kapoor (@harshvardhankapoor) on Sep 15, 2017 at 5:11am PDT