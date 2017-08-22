Happy Birthday, Chiranjeevi. Anushka Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal And Fans Wish The Actor

Telugu actor Chiranjeevi is celebrating his 62nd birthday today and his fans have flooded Twitter with wishes for him

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 22, 2017 12:56 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Happy Birthday, Chiranjeevi. Anushka Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal And Fans Wish The Actor

Chiranjeevi in Khaidi No 150. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Chiranjeevi celebrates his 62nd birthday today
  2. Happy birthday king of Tollywood, a fan tweeted
  3. Anushka Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal also wished him on social media
It is Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi's birthday and his fans have flooded Twitter with birthday wishes for him. Hashtag Chiranjeevi is one of the top trends on Twitter today. The actor celebrates his 62nd birthday today and what would have been better than receiving so much love on the special day. His co-stars like Anushka Shetty and Kajal Aggarwal and colleagues like Lakshmi Manchu wished the actor on Twitter along with several fans. A fan club on Twitter wished Chiranjeevi and called him the "king of Tollywood." Chiranjeevi is gearing up for his new film Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, an update of which is likely to release on social media today. Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy is produced by Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion actress Anushka Shetty, who has featured in Chiranjeevi's Stalin, shared a birthday post on Facebook.
 
 
 


Kajal, who co-starred with Chiranjeevi in Khaidi No 150, wished him a fabulous day and wrote: "Happy happy birthday Chiranjeevi sir!! Wish you super health, happiness, contentment. Have a fab day!"
 

Lakshmi Manchu wrote: "Loads and loads of health happiness and many more fun movies"
 

Take a look at the tweets posted by fans on Chiranjeevi's birthday:
 

One of Dhanush's fan clubs on Twitter also wished Chiranjeevi:
 

Chiranjeevi returned to silver screen after a gap of 10 years in 2017's Khaidi No 150, his 150th film. Khaidi No 150 released in January and received a record-breaking response. Chiranjeevi's next is Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan.

Have you wished Chiranjeevi yet?

Trending

Share this story on

2 Shares
ALSO READICICI Pru Banking & Financial Services Fund Multiplied Wealth 6 Times In 9 Years
Chiranjeevichiranjeevi khaidi no 150

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreToilet Ek Prem KathaVIP 2Bareilly Ki Barfi

................................ Advertisement ................................