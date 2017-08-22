Happy Birthday, Chiranjeevi. Anushka Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal And Fans Wish The Actor

Highlights
- Chiranjeevi celebrates his 62nd birthday today
- Happy birthday king of Tollywood, a fan tweeted
- Anushka Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal also wished him on social media
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion actress Anushka Shetty, who has featured in Chiranjeevi's Stalin, shared a birthday post on Facebook.
Kajal, who co-starred with Chiranjeevi in Khaidi No 150, wished him a fabulous day and wrote: "Happy happy birthday Chiranjeevi sir!! Wish you super health, happiness, contentment. Have a fab day!"
Happy happy birthday Chiranjeevi sir!! Wish you super health, happiness, contentment.Have a fab day! #MegaStar#HBDMegastarpic.twitter.com/vkt8etGOJW— Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) August 22, 2017
Lakshmi Manchu wrote: "Loads and loads of health happiness and many more fun movies"
HBD dearest #Chiranjeevi uncle.... loads and loads of health happiness and many more fun movies.— Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) August 22, 2017
Take a look at the tweets posted by fans on Chiranjeevi's birthday:
Advnc Happy Birthday KING OF TOLLYWOOD - #Megastar#Chiranjeevi sir from all @superstarrajini sir fans #HBDMegastarChiranjeevipic.twitter.com/9vNnJ93aAt— RajiniKanth Fans (@Rajinikanth__FC) August 21, 2017
One of Dhanush's fan clubs on Twitter also wished Chiranjeevi:
Wishing a very HBD to the #Megastar#Chiranjeevi by #DFans :) #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi#HBDMegastarChiranjeeviByDfanspic.twitter.com/85100wmHQt— Actor Dhanush FC (@ActorDhanushFc) August 21, 2017
Chiranjeevi returned to silver screen after a gap of 10 years in 2017's Khaidi No 150, his 150th film. Khaidi No 150 released in January and received a record-breaking response. Chiranjeevi's next is Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan.
