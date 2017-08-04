Govinda And Wife Sunita Dance To Kisi Disco Mein Jaye. Raveena, You Weren't Missed Govinda and Sunita Ahuja danced to Kisi Disco Mein Jaye at a family wedding. Sunita easily stole the show

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja in London. (Image courtesy: Govinda) New Delhi: Highlights Sunita Ahuja and Govinda matched their dance steps perfectly They were dancing at a family wedding in London Party time with my lady love, said Govinda Kisi Disco Mein Jaye and dancing with him would be Raveena Tandon his wife Sunita Ahuja. Yes, that's what happened at a family wedding in London, which Govinda attended with Sunita. You'd expect Govinda to remember the hook steps of the song (after all he's asked to perform impromptu at various shows and events) but it was Sunita Ahuja matching her steps with the 53-year-old actor which will bowl you over. To watch Govinda and Sunita Ahuja enthrall the wedding guests with their fabulous dance moves swipe right on the picture:



Party time with my lady love ! #aboutlastnight #weddingvibes #familyfun A post shared by Govinda (@govinda_herono1) on Aug 3, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT



In case you want to compare, here's the original song from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan featuring Govinda with Raveena Tandon.







Govinda recently returned to the big screen with the ill-fated Aa Gaya Hero, which he also produced. Last few years in Bollywood have not been kind to Govinda. He stared in a string of flops like Do Knot Disturb (2009), Naughty @ 40 (2011), Kill Dil (2014) and Happy Ending (2014). His only fairly successful film was 2014's Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, co-starring Akshay Kumar.



Recently, Govinda's role was chopped off from Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's Jagga Jasoos (another flop). Govinda was quite upset about the unprofessional dealing on director Anurag Basu's part. In a series of tweets (posted before the film released), he said that he agreed to feature in the film, despite his ill health, out of 'respect' for his 'senior's son' (Ranbir Kapoor also produced the film).



Later, after the film tanked at the box office, Ranbir's father Jagga Jasoos. Speaking to



As of now Govinda hasn't announced a new project. Until then, let's hope he posts videos such as the one above to keep him in news for his fans.



