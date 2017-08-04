Govinda And Wife Sunita Dance To Kisi Disco Mein Jaye. Raveena, You Weren't Missed

Govinda's dance moves from the Nineties rock wedding parties even today. Imagine having a wedding celebration in which Govinda danced to one of his own numbers, like Kisi Disco Mein Jaye and dancing with him would be
Highlights
- Sunita Ahuja and Govinda matched their dance steps perfectly
- They were dancing at a family wedding in London
- Party time with my lady love, said Govinda
In case you want to compare, here's the original song from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan featuring Govinda with Raveena Tandon.
Govinda recently returned to the big screen with the ill-fated Aa Gaya Hero, which he also produced. Last few years in Bollywood have not been kind to Govinda. He stared in a string of flops like Do Knot Disturb (2009), Naughty @ 40 (2011), Kill Dil (2014) and Happy Ending (2014). His only fairly successful film was 2014's Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, co-starring Akshay Kumar.
Recently, Govinda's role was chopped off from Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's Jagga Jasoos (another flop). Govinda was quite upset about the unprofessional dealing on director Anurag Basu's part. In a series of tweets (posted before the film released), he said that he agreed to feature in the film, despite his ill health, out of 'respect' for his 'senior's son' (Ranbir Kapoor also produced the film).
Later, after the film tanked at the box office, Ranbir's father Rishi Kapoor pinned the film's failure to Anurag Basu's callous treatment of Jagga Jasoos. Speaking to mid-day, Mr Kapoor also chastised Anurag Basu for treating Govinda inexpertly. Govinda was glad someone agreed with him.
As of now Govinda hasn't announced a new project. Until then, let's hope he posts videos such as the one above to keep him in news for his fans.