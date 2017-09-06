Gauri Lankesh Shot Dead. Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Shabana Azmi Paid Condolences

Journalist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead at her home in Bengaluru by an unidentified person on Tuesday night.

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: September 06, 2017 15:05 IST
  1. Bollywood celebs condemned Gauri Lankesh's murder
  2. "Shocking, devastating," wrote Shabana Azmi
  3. Javed Akhtar, Farhan also tweeted about Ms Lankesh's murder
Journalist Gauri Lankesh, who was was a fierce activist, was shot dead at her home in Bengaluru by an unidentified person on Tuesday night. Bollywood celebrities have used words like 'shocking', 'devastating' and 'disturbing' to define the unfortunate event and have condemned the death of senior Kannada journalist Gauri Lankesh. The stars not only condemned Ms Lankesh's murder, but also the unsolved murder of three other critics like M.M. Kalburgi, Govind Pansare and Narendra Dabholkar, who were also shot dead by unidentified men. Actress Shabana Azmi tweeted and wrote: "Gauri Lankesh shot dead outside her home. Shocking, devastating. Dabholkar, Pansare and Kalburgi culprits must be punished."

Actresses like Dia Mirza, Saiyami Kher, Richa Chadha and Sonam Kapoor also paid their condolences to Gauri Lankesh.

Gauri Lankesh, 55, was the daughter of P Lankesh, a leading Kannada journalist who founded the Kannada weekly tabloid Lankesh Patrike. Ms Lankesh's siblings - Kavitha and Indrajit Lankesh are film and theatre personalities. She was well known for openly expressing her pro-Naxal and Leftist views.

