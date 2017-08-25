Gauri Khan's Next Career Move, As Suggested By Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan, who recently opened an interior designing store in Juhu, may venture into set designing or art direction following filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's suggestion. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for creating extravagant sets in films such as Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas (in which Shah Rukh Khan played the titular role), Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and also for his work-in-progress film Padmavati. Shah Rukh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali visited Gauri's new store on Wednesday, a day after it opened for public. Gauri shared pictures from the trio's late night catch-up session and said in caption: "Thank you for visiting the Gauri Khan Designs store, Sanjay. Your idea of me getting into set designing/art direction has got me thinking." She added in a separate tweet: "Thank you Sanjay, for appreciating Gauri Khan Designs... coming from you is a real compliment."
Thank you for visiting the #GKD store, Sanjay. Your idea of me getting into set designing/art direction has got me thinking... pic.twitter.com/WLwJw5Zf2k— Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) August 25, 2017
Thank u Sanjay, for appreciating #gaurikhandesigns coming from you is a real compliment. pic.twitter.com/YXL0FanmFU— Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) August 25, 2017
Gauri Khan formally opened her interior designing store on Monday in the presence of celebrities such as Sridevi, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, designer Manish Malhotra and Nandita Mahtani. Here's a summary of the first day at Gauri Khan Designs in pics:
Gauri Khan first ventured into interior decoration by collaborating with Sussanne Khan for The Charcoal Project. Gauri also owns an interior designing store The Design Cell, which she opened a few years ago. One of Gauri Khan's recent projects was ARTH, a restaurant in Bandra, which witnessed a spectacular opening in June.
Gauri Khan has also designed Ranbir Kapoor's Pali Hills flat, the nursery of Karan Johar's twins Roohi and Yash and also the filmmaker's terrace. Gauri is currently working with Varun Dhawan's mother to style-up his new apartment.
Gauri Khan is also the producer of films like Om Shanti Om, Main Hoon Na and Jab Harry Met Sejal.