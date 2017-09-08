Gauri Khan Invites Arjun Kapoor To Her New Store, Says He 'Deserves Big Discount'

Arjun Kapoor is the latest celeb visitor at Gauri Khan Designs, owned by interior designer Gauri Khan. Just few weeks ago, Kajol visited Gauri Khan Designs while Sridevi, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor were invited at the launch. Gauri shared a couple of pictures with Arjun Kapoor and has also promised to give him a 'big discount.' Wanna know why? We'll tell you. Gauri, the owner of the store, seems to be impressed by Arjun's 'sense of humour.' She posted a picture with Arjun and wrote, "Your sense of humour deserves a big discount from Gauri Khan Designs. Keep spreading the smiles." See the picture shared by Gauri.
Highlights
- "Your sense of humour deserves a big discount," wrote Gauri
- "Gauri Khan loved what you have done," said Arjun
- Kajol, Sridevi, Rani Mukerji have previously visited her store
Arjun, like all other celebs, has everything nice to say about Gauri Khan Designs. "Was in awe of how stunning this store is. Gauri Khan loved what you have done," Arjun captioned a picture with Gauri.
Choreographer, filmmaker Farah Khan, who was among the first few celebs to visit Gauri Khan's store, posted a comment on Gauri and Arjun's picture. "The new social 'IT' place," she wrote.
Gauri constantly keeps us updated with the pictures of the guests who visit her store. Here are few pictures.
Rani Mukerji and Sussanne Khan dropped by Gauri's store even before it was launched.
Gauri Khan is married to superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The couple are parents to children - Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. Apart from being an interior designer, Gauri Khan is also a producer. She has produced SRK's films like Main hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, Ra.One and Jab Harry Met Sejal.
Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor, who was last seen in Mubarakan, has Namastey Canada and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar in the pipeline.