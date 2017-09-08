Gauri Khan Invites Arjun Kapoor To Her New Store, Says He 'Deserves Big Discount'

Was in awe of how stunning this store is !!! @gaurikhan loved what u have done superb !!! #Repost @gaurikhan with @repostapp Glad u enjoyed the "Meet and Greet" at #gaurikhandesigns. Hahahha that was hilarious @arjunkapoor .

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on Sep 8, 2017 at 2:53am PDT