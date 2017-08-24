Ganesh Chaturthi: Sanjay Dutt And Wife Maanyata Perform Ganesh Aarti. See Pics Actor Sanjay Dutt, who is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film Bhoomi, visited a Ganpati pandal in Lokhandwala on Wednesday along with his wife Maanyata

Share EMAIL PRINT Sanjay Dutt with his wife Maanyata New Delhi: Highlights Sanjay Dutt and Maanyata performed aarti together Sanjay Dutt was dressed in kurta and pyjama Maanyata looked beautiful in a beige sari Bhoomi, visited a Ganpati pandal in Lokhandwala on Wednesday along with his wife Maanyata. The couple performed aarti together and seeked blessings of Lord Ganesha. Sanjay Dutt was seen dressed in kurta and pyjama while Maanyata looked beautiful in a sari. The couple posed for the paparazzi before heading towards the pandal for aarti. The 58-year-old actor will be singing Ganesh aarti in his film Bhoomi. Earlier this week, Utsav begins tomorrow and Mumbai is all decked up to welcome Lord Ganesha.



See pics of Sanjay Dutt and Maanyata performing Ganesh aarti here:

Sanjay Dutt performs Ganesh aarti with wife Maanyata Sanjay Dutt and Maanyata posed for the cameras Sanjay Dutt and Maanyata seek blessings of Lord Ganesha

In an interview with news agency IANS, Sanjay Dutt said, "I am happy to sing a great song for Bappa. We celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at my house. We worship him a lot, so I feel lucky that I have the chance to sing this song for him."

Sanjay Dutt records Ganesh aarti for Bhoomi



is Sanjay Dutt's first film post his five-year imprisonment.



The film, directed by Omung Kumar, is a revenge drama which highlights the relationship between a father and a daughter. Aditi Rao Hydari will portray the role of Sanjay Dutt's daughter in the film.



Watch the trailer of Bhoomi here:





Bhoomi has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Sandeep Singh and Omung Kumar. The movie also features television actors Sharad Kelkar and Sidhanth Gupta in pivotal roles.



Bhoomi is scheduled to release in theatres on September 22.





